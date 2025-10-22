BML 7.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 39.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.56%)
CNERGY 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
CPHL 90.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.26%)
DCL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
DGKC 239.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.3%)
FCCL 57.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.36%)
FFL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.62%)
GCIL 31.58 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.12%)
HUBC 219.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.25%)
KEL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KOSM 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.47%)
MLCF 101.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.09%)
NBP 215.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.55%)
PAEL 56.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.54%)
PIAHCLA 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
POWER 19.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.3%)
PPL 187.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-0.72%)
PREMA 41.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 36.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
PTC 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.91%)
SNGP 128.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.14%)
SSGC 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.73%)
TPLP 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
TREET 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.19%)
TRG 73.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.42%)
WTL 2.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.95%)
BR100 17,512 Decreased By -21.8 (-0.12%)
BR30 55,990 Decreased By -109.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 167,291 Decreased By -55.6 (-0.03%)
KSE30 51,117 Decreased By -76.3 (-0.15%)
Oct 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-22

New Parliament Lodges Project: NA acting speaker briefed on ongoing construction

Recorder Report Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 07:44am

ISLAMABAD: Acting Speaker National Assembly, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, was briefed by the officers of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on the ongoing construction of the New Parliament Lodges Project.

The briefing, held at the project site on Tuesday, covered various aspects of the development, including the current progress, projected timelines, and infrastructure details. The acting speaker NA emphasized the importance of the timely completion of the project while ensuring transparency and adherence to quality standards.

The acting speaker was accompanied by Muhammad Moin Aamer Pirzada, Member of the National Assembly, and Shaista Pervaiz, Convenor of the Parliamentary Taskforce on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the National Assembly.

He took a detailed account of the project updates from the CDA officials, reaffirming the National Assembly’s commitment to facilitating the members of parliament through improved infrastructure and accommodation facilities.

The visit reflects the leadership’s resolve to oversee key development initiatives and ensure effective implementation in line with public interest and institutional needs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

NA CDA Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah Parliament Lodges project

Comments

200 characters

New Parliament Lodges Project: NA acting speaker briefed on ongoing construction

Repatriation of profits jumps 86pc in Q1

Capital expenditure: FD notifies new procedure to streamline budgeting & accounting

Oil maintains gains on supply risks and US plan to refill strategic reserves

India nears deal to slash US tariffs on Indian imports to 15%-16%, Mint reports

Sept FCA: CPPA-G seeks Re0.37 negative adjustment

Pakistan ranked among least resilient countries in Global Investment Risk and Resilience Index

Electricity arrears: Punjab moves CCI against at-source deduction

26th Amendment bench: SC CB questions bypassing Article 191A to add judges

Tariff cut: KE sees consequences for stakeholders, consumers

Business community flags worries over uniform FCA move

Read more stories