New Parliament Lodges Project: NA acting speaker briefed on ongoing construction

ISLAMABAD: Acting Speaker National Assembly, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, was briefed by the officers of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on the ongoing construction of the New Parliament Lodges Project.

The briefing, held at the project site on Tuesday, covered various aspects of the development, including the current progress, projected timelines, and infrastructure details. The acting speaker NA emphasized the importance of the timely completion of the project while ensuring transparency and adherence to quality standards.

The acting speaker was accompanied by Muhammad Moin Aamer Pirzada, Member of the National Assembly, and Shaista Pervaiz, Convenor of the Parliamentary Taskforce on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the National Assembly.

He took a detailed account of the project updates from the CDA officials, reaffirming the National Assembly’s commitment to facilitating the members of parliament through improved infrastructure and accommodation facilities.

The visit reflects the leadership’s resolve to oversee key development initiatives and ensure effective implementation in line with public interest and institutional needs.

