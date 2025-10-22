IMARC 2025: Minister underscores Pakistan’s vast mineral potential

ISLAMABAD: Ali Pervaiz Malik, Minister for Energy (Petroleum Division), on Tuesday delivered a keynote speech on “Pakistan’s Energy Transition and Critical Minerals Development: Unlocking New Frontiers for Global Partnership” at the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) 2025, held in Sydney.

According to the Petroleum Division, the Minister underscored Pakistan’s vast mineral potential and its unwavering commitment to forging a low-carbon and climate-resilient future. He articulated a clear vision where the nation’s rich geological endowments are developed responsibly, aligning economic growth with environmental stewardship. This dual focus positions Pakistan not only as a nation with significant resource potential but also as a forward-thinking player in the global fight against climate change.

Highlighting a critical global inequity, Ali Pervaiz Malik noted that Pakistan contributes less than one percent to global greenhouse gas emissions. Yet, it faces some of the world’s most severe climate impacts. In this context, he declared that Pakistan’s energy transition is not merely a choice, but an absolute necessity. This urgent shift is essential for the nation’s adaptation, water and food security, and long-term economic stability in the face of escalating climate challenges.

He outlined the compelling opportunity for international collaboration, emphasizing that with strong political alignment, a suite of investor-friendly reforms, and its rich, untapped geological potential, Pakistan offers new and promising frontiers for responsible global partnerships. He specifically pointed to the country’s ambitious renewable energy targets, attractive investment incentives, and significant potential reserves of critical minerals as key areas ripe for development and mutual benefit.

On the side-lines of the conference, the federal minister met the Director General (Minerals), Government of Western Australia. The DG briefed the Minister about the role of the mining sector in the Australian economy. The Minister invited Australian companies to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector.

