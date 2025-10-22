BML 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
IHC halts auction of Zulfi Bukhari’s property

Terence J Sigamony Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 07:59am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has halted the auction of property belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfi Bukhari.

The IHC bench also directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit complete records in the case.

A division bench comprising Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas on Tuesday heard the petition filed by Sakina Bukhari, sister of Zulfi Bukhari, challenging NAB’s decision to auction the property.

During the hearing, Babar Awan, counsel for the petitioner, argued that the auction process was being carried out without proper notice to his client.

“We were not informed about the auction proceedings and only found out after the advertisement was published,” Awan told the court.

He added that no official documents had been disclosed regarding the potential buyers of the property and that the land in question — approximately 2,100 kanals of common land — had not yet been divided among co-owners.

Awan further said that while other owners are also involved, he is only representing Sakina Bukhari in the case.

After hearing the arguments, the IHC bench ordered an immediate halt to the auction process and directed the NAB to produce the complete record of the property.

Later, the bench deferred hearing of the case until the third week of November, directing the NAB to ensure transparency in all related proceedings.

