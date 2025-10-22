BML 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.97%)
BOP 39.66 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
CPHL 91.45 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.86%)
DCL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.82%)
DGKC 240.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.12%)
FCCL 58.05 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.01%)
FFL 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.53%)
GCIL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
HUBC 220.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.08%)
KEL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.01%)
KOSM 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.18%)
MLCF 101.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.37%)
NBP 216.50 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.27%)
PAEL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.61%)
PIAHCLA 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.97%)
PIBTL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.82%)
POWER 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.23%)
PPL 188.91 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.86%)
PREMA 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.75%)
PRL 37.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.23%)
PTC 40.88 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
SNGP 129.86 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.57%)
SSGC 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.59%)
TELE 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.21%)
TPLP 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TREET 30.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
TRG 73.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.09%)
BR100 17,534 Increased By 52.9 (0.3%)
BR30 56,099 Increased By 32.8 (0.06%)
KSE100 167,347 Increased By 1103.9 (0.66%)
KSE30 51,193 Increased By 306.5 (0.6%)
Markets Print 2025-10-22

China stocks post biggest gain in 6 weeks

Reuters Published 22 Oct, 2025 06:02am

HONG KONG: China stocks recorded their biggest gain in six weeks on Tuesday, as fresh signs of easing Sino-US trade tensions and upbeat corporate earnings boosted risk appetite.

At market close, the Shanghai Composite index climbed 1.4 percent to 3,916.33, the best single-day gain since September 11. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.5 percent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was up 0.7 percent at 26,027.55, and the tech index gained 1.3 percent.

US President Donald Trump on Monday expressed optimism about a potential fair trade deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping, following his comments that the hefty tariff on China is “not sustainable”.

Most investors now “do not expect a meaningful derail of the US-China trade talks,” Bank of America said in a note, citing recent marketing feedback.

Instead, they increasingly see both parties muddling through and eventually reaching an agreement, and an in-person Trump-Xi meeting during APEC by month-end remains the base case, the bank added.

KGI Asia’s CIO Cusson Leung said the firm remains overweight on China and Hong Kong shares, expecting the tech-led rally to broaden out, and is looking to buy laggards like financials and consumer discretionary on dips to increase its exposure.

Donald Trump China stocks Shanghai Composite Index

