Mills lay hands over quality cotton

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained a little bit low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,900 to Rs 15,500 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,400 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,700 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,300 to Rs 15,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,100 per maund, The rate of Balochi cotton is in between Rs 15,800 to Rs 16,000 per maund.

Approximately, 800 bales of Dehran Wala were sold in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 15,800 per maund, 800 bales of Dadu were sold at Rs 15,250 per maund, 1200 bales of Rohri were sold in between RS 15,000 to Rs 15,200 per maund, 1600 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs 14,850 to Rs 15,150 per maund, 1000 bales of Peer Wasan were sold at Rs 15,100 per maund, 1600 bales of Mehrab Pur , 800 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,100 per maund, 400 bales of Sanghar, 400 bales of Rasoolabad, 400 bales of Halani, 400 bales of Kotri Kabeer, 400 bales of Kandyaro were sold at Rs 15,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,650 per maund, 200 bales of Nawab Shah were sold at Rs 14,800 per maund, 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 15,550 per maund (condition), 1800 bales of Mian Wali were sold in between Rs 15,100 to Rs 15,350 per maund, 2400 bales of Fort Abbas were sold in between Rs 15,100 to Rs 15,300 per maund, 800 bales of Karor Lal Esan were sold at Rs 15,200 per maund, 1000 bales of Layyah were sold in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,200 per maund, 2800 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,100 per maund, 1800 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 15,100 per maund, 600 bales of Multan, 1200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,100 per maund, 400 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 15,000 per maund and 800 bales of Chishti were sold at Rs 14,900 to Rs 14,950 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 15,100 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 325 per kg.

