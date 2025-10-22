Pinktober Ladies Golf Tournament 2025 held

ISLAMABAD: The vibrant greens of The Club at Eighteen turned a beautiful shade of pink as lady golfers from across the city gathered for the Pinktober Ladies Golf Tournament 2025, an event dedicated to supporting breast cancer awareness.

The tournament brought together golf enthusiasts for a day filled with camaraderie, competition, and a powerful message of hope. Celebrating not just the love for golf but also the strength, unity, and resilience of women, the event highlighted the importance of early detection and collective support in the fight against breast cancer.

Among the top performers was Salza Shah, who clinched the title of Winner, Stroke Play Gross, while Zarmina Khan finished as Runner-up, and Shazmina Khan took third place. In a stroke of luck, the Lucky Draw prize also went to Salza Shah.

The day concluded with an engaging interactive session raising awareness through unity and celebration. The Pinktober Ladies Golf Tournament at The Club at Eighteen once again proved that sport can be a powerful platform for spreading positivity, awareness, and community support.

