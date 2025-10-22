BML 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.97%)
151st Inter-Parliamentary Assembly held: Speaker highlights importance of humanitarian compassion, justice

Recorder Report Published 22 Oct, 2025 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that violations of the sovereignty of a nation threaten the very foundation of international order and justice.

According to a handout issued by the National Assembly Secretariat on Tuesday, the speaker reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to neutrality, independence, and adherence to humanitarian principles in all matters of global concern. He expressed these views while addressing the 151st Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, being held in Geneva.

While addressing the global gathering, the NA speaker underscored the importance of humanitarian compassion, justice, and the promotion of global peace. He urged the international community to strengthen international humanitarian law and to ensure the protection of civilian populations affected by conflicts across the world.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also welcomed the Gaza ceasefire initiative, terming it a positive step toward lasting peace in the Middle East. He reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, remarking that the atrocities suffered by the Palestinians over the past two years will continue to shake the conscience of humanity.

While condemning the Indian atrocities and human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIIOJK), Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq denounced India’s demographic changes and suppression of civil liberties as grave breaches of international law.

He stated that Pakistan responded to India’s unprovoked aggression with restraint and remains committed to regional peace; however, Pakistan reserves the right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. He further cautioned that India’s unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty poses a serious threat to regional stability.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also condemned the use of Afghan territory by the Indian-backed group “Fitna al-Khawarij” for carrying out anti-Pakistan activities. He also stated that Pakistan’s counter-terrorism operations are solely aimed at ensuring civilian safety and protecting its borders.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq described climate change as an emerging humanitarian crisis that threatens human survival.

He noted that Pakistan, despite contributing minimally to global carbon emissions, is among the countries most severely impacted by devastating natural calamities.

He called on the international community to show fairness, solidarity, and provide equitable financial assistance to vulnerable nations.

Highlighting Pakistan’s commitment to peace and multilateral cooperation, Speaker NA said that Pakistan’s proposed UN Security Council Resolution 2788 stands as a symbol of the country’s dedication to the promotion of international peace and stability. He reaffirmed that Pakistan firmly believes in diplomacy, dialogue, and parliamentary cooperation as effective means to strengthen global harmony.

The Pakistani parliamentary delegation accompanying Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq includes Federal Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister of State Barrister Aqeel Malik, and MNAs Choudhry Shahbaz Babar, Sharmila Faruqui Hashaam, Muneeba Iqbal and Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani.

National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Indus Waters Treaty Gaza ceasefire Fitna al Khawarij

