LDA generates Rs3.47bn through auction

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) generated record revenue of over Rs 3.47 billion during its latest public auction.

This auction, held on Tuesday at the Expo Centre, featured 36 residential and commercial plots, a petrol pump site, a marquee site, a health/education site, a public utility site, a sports complex, and tenancy rights for a cafeteria and salon.

According to the LDA, the LDA Public Auction continues to show significant improvement. This fourth public auction of the year set the highest revenue record for LDA in a single auction to date.

Key highlights of the auction included: leasehold rights of the Peterville Pump Site at - Liberty Market auctioned for Rs 115.2 million; leasehold rights of a marquee site at Johar Town auctioned for Rs 45 million per annum; leasehold rights of a health/education site New Garden Town auctioned for Rs 17.6 million per annum; and leasehold rights of a health/education site at Jubilee Town auctioned for Rs 41 million per annum.

Other notable auctions included: lease rights of a cafeteria at the Sports Complex Canal West near EME auctioned for Rs 4.8 million per annum; lease rights for a ladies’ salon at the Sports Complex Canal West auctioned for Rs 1.32 million per annum; a public utility site in Lake City Bellavista Housing Scheme auctioned for Rs 88 million; and commercial plots in Jubilee Town and Sabzazar that raised substantial amounts, including Rs 1.296 billion for a commercial plot in Finance and Trade Centre at Johar Town.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025