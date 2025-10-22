Inter-provincial transportation of wheat seeds": SAP urges Punjab govt to stop creating obstacles

LAHORE: The Seed Association of Pakistan (SAP) has issued an urgent appeal to the Punjab government to cease creating obstacles in the inter-provincial transportation of wheat seeds as the crucial sowing season commences, warning that continued disruptions could trigger a nationwide wheat crisis.

The association’s concerns were highlighted during a press conference in Lahore, where Chairman SAP Rana Salman Mahmood Khan, speaking alongside Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol, emphasised the critical nature of the situation.

The event was attended by LCCI Senior Vice President Tanveer Ahmed Sheikh, former LCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar, Chaudhry Bilal, and members of the LCCI Executive Committee.

Chairman Khan stressed that wheat transportation falls under federal jurisdiction, asserting that no provincial government possesses the authority to halt its movement. He cautioned that if the current impediments persist, Pakistan will be forced to import wheat worth millions of dollars, placing an unnecessary burden on the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

“Punjab’s seed companies fulfill 90 percent of the country’s total seed requirements, but due to flawed policies, Pakistan’s agriculture sector has been pushed toward destruction,” Khan stated. “If corrective measures are not taken immediately, the situation will worsen further.”

The SAP chairman revealed that the Punjab Agriculture Regulatory Authority (PERA) and the Food department have jointly suspended the supply of wheat seeds to other provinces, exacerbating an already severe shortage. He warned that this suspension will significantly reduce wheat production nationwide.

According to Khan, Pakistan produces a total of 552,000 metric tons of seed annually, with Punjab’s seed companies alone accounting for 516,000 metric tons—representing 94 percent of the country’s total seed production. “You can imagine the extent of the impact on national wheat cultivation and production if Punjab’s companies are stopped from supplying seed to other regions,” he emphasized.

The Seed Association has requested urgent meetings with the Secretary of PERA and the Director General of the Food department to resolve the crisis. Letters have been dispatched to President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, though no response has been received to date.

In a direct appeal to Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Khan stated, “Wheat is the backbone of the country’s food security. We urge you to ensure timely sowing and seed supply to save the nation from a major crisis.”

LCCI President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol assured the Seed Association of the chamber’s full cooperation and emphasized that the government must take immediate action to address this critical issue. Former LCCI president Mian Anjum Nisar echoed these concerns, stressing the imperative for immediate government intervention to ensure timely wheat cultivation.

