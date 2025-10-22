Traffic police, ‘Suthra’ Punjab teams: Wearing masks made mandatory

LAHORE: On Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s directions, wearing face masks has been made mandatory for traffic police personnels and teams of ‘Suthra’ Punjab in view of rising smog levels in the province.

The Chief Minister highlighted that all traffic police officers working amidst vehicular emissions must wear masks to protect their health. She directed senior officers to ensure strict implementation of this directive of Punjab government. Similarly, use of face masks has been made compulsory for all teams of ‘Suthra’ Punjab initiative.

The CM directed senior officials to supervise strict compliance and ensure that mask wearing is fully enforced across Punjab. The move comes as part of provincial government’s proactive measures to safeguard frontline workers and mitigate hazardous health impacts of deteriorating air quality index during smog season.

