Mosques, seminaries being brought under Auqaf control: Azma accuses TLP leadership of instigating workers to attack police force

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has said that the leadership of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) continuously incited its workers to attack the police, while incidents occurred in which police vehicles were seized at gunpoint — acts that no state can tolerate.

While addressing at a news conference, here on Tuesday, Azma expressed deep regret that riots and unrest were being justified in the name of Islam and Palestine, terming it not only misleading but a distortion of religious sanctity. Azma Bokhari revealed that false propaganda about dead bodies was carried out during TLP protests to create public sympathy and chaos.

She clarified that the state is fully implementing the decisions made regarding TLP and that the federation will soon take action on the summary sent by the Punjab Cabinet within the next few days. She also appealed to parents to stop their children from becoming part of any violent or destructive activity, warning that any youth found involved in such actions will be denied admission, visas, and government facilities.

Azma Bokhari further revealed that gold, rare watches, valuable items, and evidence of benami (undisclosed) properties were recovered from Saad Rizvi’s residence, while 95 bank accounts linked to him have been frozen. She made it clear that those providing financial or political support to TLP will face terrorism charges.

The minister stated that the management of mosques and seminaries is being brought under the Auqaf department to prevent any group from misleading or inciting the public in the name of religion. She informed that 130 mosques have been taken into government control, while 223 seminaries have been geo-tagged.

Responding to a query, Azma Bokhari clarified that no grave is being relocated, but fundraising or provocation in its name will not be allowed. She emphasized that the ongoing action is against extremist mindsets, not against any sect or religious group.

Azma Bokhari further said, “We do not want pressure groups to emerge in the country. Anyone conspiring against peace and stability will not escape the grip of law.”

Highlighting development and welfare initiatives, the minister said that the chief minister’s promises are being fulfilled rapidly. Financial aid cheques for flood victims have been distributed in 15 districts, while 33 mobile police stations — including 7 pink mobile units for women — have been established. “Just as health facilities are being brought to people’s doorsteps, access to justice and law will also be ensured,” she concluded.

