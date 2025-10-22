Court reissues non-bailable arrest warrants for Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Monday reissued non-bailable arrest warrants for former Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur in a case involving him on the charges of possessing illegal weapons and liquor.

Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti reissued the warrants after Gandapur failed to appear before the court during the latest hearing. The magistrate directed the police to arrest the Chief Minister and produce him before the court in the case registered at Bhara Kahu police station. The hearing was adjourned until October 28.

The case was registered in October 2016, accusing Ghandpur of carrying illegal arms and liquor. According to police, five Kalashnikov rifles, a pistol, six magazines, a bulletproof vest, alcohol, and three tear gas shells were recovered from his vehicle near Bani Gala.

Gandapur has denied the allegations, claiming the weapons were licensed and the liquor bottle allegedly found in his vehicle actually contained honey. The case was registered under sections 143 (punishment for joining unlawful assembly), 144 (joining unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon), 145 (joining or continuing in unlawful assembly, knowing it has been commanded to disperse) and 440 (mischief committed after preparation made causing death or hurt) of the Pakistan Penal Code, read with Sections 13 (penalty for breaching sections 4, 5, 8 and 11), 20 (power to confiscate) and Section 65 of the Arms Ordinance, 1965.

