BML 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.97%)
BOP 39.66 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
CPHL 91.45 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.86%)
DCL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.82%)
DGKC 240.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.12%)
FCCL 58.05 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.01%)
FFL 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.53%)
GCIL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
HUBC 220.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.08%)
KEL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.01%)
KOSM 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.18%)
MLCF 101.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.37%)
NBP 216.50 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.27%)
PAEL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.61%)
PIAHCLA 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.97%)
PIBTL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.82%)
POWER 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.23%)
PPL 188.91 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.86%)
PREMA 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.75%)
PRL 37.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.23%)
PTC 40.88 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
SNGP 129.86 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.57%)
SSGC 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.59%)
TELE 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.21%)
TPLP 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TREET 30.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
TRG 73.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.09%)
BR100 17,534 Increased By 52.9 (0.3%)
BR30 56,099 Increased By 32.8 (0.06%)
KSE100 167,347 Increased By 1103.9 (0.66%)
KSE30 51,193 Increased By 306.5 (0.6%)
Oct 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-22

ECP withdraws delimitation plan in Punjab after passage of new law

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 22 Oct, 2025 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: Less than two weeks after announcing the programme for the delimitation of constituencies for holding local government polls in Pakistan’s largest province of Punjab, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has withdrawn this schedule following the passage of the new LG law by the provincial legislature.

The decision was taken in a high-level ECP meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, and attended by senior ECP officials on Tuesday.

The meeting was briefed that with the passage of Local Government Act 2025 by the Punjab Assembly, the electoral body cannot continue with its delimitation drive for LG polls that was launched under LG Act 2022.

After the passage of the new law, holding a delimitation drive under the old law would be a violation of Section 219 (1) of the Elections Act, 2017, briefed the ECP officials concerned in the meeting.

This law provides that the ECP shall conduct LG elections under the applicable LG law in a province, cantonment, or the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The meeting decided to withdraw the Punjab LG delimitation schedule, and give Punjab government four weeks to frame the delimitation rules under the new law.

On 9 October, the ECP issued a delimitation programme for holding LG elections in Punjab. According to this schedule, the delimitation process started on 12 October, and it was to conclude this 8 December.

Presently, the local bodies are in place in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and cantonment boards, but LG elections in Punjab and the federal capital have been facing an inordinate delay since 2021.

The local bodies’ term in the ICT expired on 14 February 2021 and in Punjab on 31 December 2021.

Legally, the electoral body is bound to hold LG elections within 120 days of the expiry of the relevant local bodies’ term, under Section 219(4) of the Elections Act, 2017.

The ECP says that whenever it finalises the LG polls’ preparations, the LG laws are amended by the governments concerned, causing a delay in the elections.

According to the electoral body, it carried out delimitation exercises multiple times in Punjab and ICT for LG elections before the LG laws were amended each time by the governments concerned, shortly after the related poll schedules were issued.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab assembly ECP Sikandar Sultan Raja Local Government Act 2025

Comments

200 characters

ECP withdraws delimitation plan in Punjab after passage of new law

Repatriation of profits jumps 86pc in Q1

Capital expenditure: FD notifies new procedure to streamline budgeting & accounting

Sept FCA: CPPA-G seeks Re0.37 negative adjustment

Pakistan ranked among least resilient countries in Global Investment Risk and Resilience Index

Electricity arrears: Punjab moves CCI against at-source deduction

26th Amendment bench: SC CB questions bypassing Article 191A to add judges

Tariff cut: KE sees consequences for stakeholders, consumers

Business community flags worries over uniform FCA move

Afghan border crossings remain shut

Tax on deemed income on property: FTO orders probe into bias treatment to taxpayers

Read more stories