BML 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.97%)
BOP 39.66 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
CPHL 91.45 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.86%)
DCL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.82%)
DGKC 240.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.12%)
FCCL 58.05 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.01%)
FFL 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.53%)
GCIL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
HUBC 220.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.08%)
KEL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.01%)
KOSM 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.18%)
MLCF 101.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.37%)
NBP 216.50 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.27%)
PAEL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.61%)
PIAHCLA 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.97%)
PIBTL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.82%)
POWER 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.23%)
PPL 188.91 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.86%)
PREMA 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.75%)
PRL 37.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.23%)
PTC 40.88 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
SNGP 129.86 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.57%)
SSGC 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.59%)
TELE 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.21%)
TPLP 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TREET 30.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
TRG 73.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.09%)
BR100 17,534 Increased By 52.9 (0.3%)
BR30 56,099 Increased By 32.8 (0.06%)
KSE100 167,347 Increased By 1103.9 (0.66%)
KSE30 51,193 Increased By 306.5 (0.6%)
Oct 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-22

Federal govt examining Punjab govt’s reference against TLP: Talal

Fazal Sher Published 22 Oct, 2025 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is reviewing a reference sent by the Punjab government seeking a ban on Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), and a final decision will be taken after a detailed examination of the proposal, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters, he said the Ministry of Interior was currently scrutinising the reference, which, according to him, contained substantial evidence. “The reference comprises concrete evidence, and the ministry is conducting further investigation before reaching a conclusion,” he stated. “A final decision will be made after a thorough review.”

Responding to a question about whether the government planned to make the Faizabad sit-in inquiry commission report public, the minister said he would look into the matter, adding the federal government had provided bullet-proof vehicles for security purposes, but those have been returned on the pretext of quality concerns. The price of each vehicle provided to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police was Rs 100 million, he said.

“These bullet-proof vehicles meet international standards and have proven effective in the fight against terrorism,” Chaudhry said.

Chaudhry further said that interior ministry had provided these bullet-proof vehicles in recognition of the sacrifices made by the KP police, who stand at the forefront of the war against terrorism. “These vehicles were given to protect the lives of officers and to accelerate the counterterrorism campaign,” he emphasized, adding they are not only safe and modern but also fully compliant with international standards.

He stated that one of the reasons the vehicles were returned was because “you do not want to fight terrorism,” he said.

“The war against terrorism is a war for all of Pakistan,” he asserted.

He criticized the provincial government, saying that while security personnel were sacrificing their lives, the KP leadership was returning essential equipment on political reasons. “Chief Ministers may change, but action against terrorism will not stop,” he emphasized.

The minister alleged that the KP government had a “different agenda” and that the new chief minister had yet to present any public welfare projects. He warned that by returning the vehicles, any resulting losses to the police would be the provincial government’s responsibility.

Chaudhry further said that if Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, like Punjab and Sindh, had purchased its own vehicles, the federal government would not have needed to provide them.

He explained that the federal government had supplied modern, internationally standard armoured vehicles to the KP police under the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, despite financial challenges. However, the provincial government rejected the vehicles, calling them “insulting” and “unusable.”

“These are the same vehicles that have been used by the Interior Minister and the KP Chief Minister in the past,” he said, adding that senior federal ministers and officers also use these models.

Chaudhry stressed that each vehicle was fully bullet-proof and bombproof, costing around Rs 10 crore, and that the KP Police had been provided with high-quality equipment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Federal Government TLP Talal Chaudhry

Comments

200 characters

Federal govt examining Punjab govt’s reference against TLP: Talal

Repatriation of profits jumps 86pc in Q1

Capital expenditure: FD notifies new procedure to streamline budgeting & accounting

Sept FCA: CPPA-G seeks Re0.37 negative adjustment

Pakistan ranked among least resilient countries in Global Investment Risk and Resilience Index

Electricity arrears: Punjab moves CCI against at-source deduction

26th Amendment bench: SC CB questions bypassing Article 191A to add judges

Tariff cut: KE sees consequences for stakeholders, consumers

Business community flags worries over uniform FCA move

Afghan border crossings remain shut

Tax on deemed income on property: FTO orders probe into bias treatment to taxpayers

Read more stories