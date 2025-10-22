BML 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.97%)
TDAP organises B2B session with German business delegation

Press Release Published 22 Oct, 2025 06:02am

KARACHI: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) organized a B2B networking session with the German Multi-Sector Business Delegation on 21st October 2025, from 13:00 PM to 3:15 PM, at TDAP Headquarters, Karachi.

The German delegation, which arrived at TDAP at 1300 hours, was led by Florian Walther, representative of the German Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

The delegation was warmly welcomed by Shehryar Taj, Secretary, TDAP, who extended appreciation for Germany’s continued partnership and emphasized the importance of enhancing bilateral trade cooperation.

A comprehensive presentation on Pakistan’s export and import landscape was delivered by Azhar Ali Dahar, Director General (Engineering & Minerals Division–I), highlighting the country’s major export sectors including Textiles, Agriculture & Food, Engineering Products, and the Services Provision Sector. The presentation also underscored emerging opportunities for joint ventures, technology partnerships, and sustainable trade growth between Pakistan and Germany.

Following the presentation, a B2B meeting session was conducted between German and Pakistani companies representing various sectors such as Textiles, Services & IT, and Engineering. The engagements provided a platform for exploring business collaborations, partnerships, and investment linkages.

Pakistani Companies participating in the B2B meetings included: Inovi Telecom, Dawlance, Cybersecure 11, Tech20Four Pvt. Ltd., Qasimi Industries, Patel Exports, Tee Zee Textiles, Garment Resources, Apprise Cyber, and MSM’s Collection Pvt. Ltd.

Companies from the German side included: Simon-Kucher & Partners FZ LLC, Rohde & Schwarz Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd., PHOENIX CONTACT Middle East FZ LLC, TÜV NORD, Lidl & Kaufland Asia, and Clyde Bergemann / MAQ International.

