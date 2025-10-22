PJBF celebrates 17th AGM

KARACHI: The Pakistan-Japan Business Forum (PJBF) celebrated its 17th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the residence of the Chairman of PJBF, Murtaza Mandviwalla. The gathering was held under the patronship of the PJBF, the Consul General of Japan in Karachi, Hattori Masaru.

The highlight of the evening was the introduction of the signing of the MoU between PJBF and The Association for Overseas Technical Cooperation and Sustainable Partnerships (AOTS).

In his Director’s Report, which was presented by Mandviwalla, briefed the august gathering that the organization was actively involved in a series of high-level meetings to advance PJBF’s business objectives as well as in strengthening Pakistan-Japan economic ties.

