PTCL Group records 15pc revenue growth

Published 22 Oct, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), the country’s leading telecom and ICT services provider, has announced financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, at a Board of Directors meeting held in Islamabad. PTCL Group recorded 15 percent revenue growth, maintaining its position as Pakistan’s premier integrated telecom services provider.

Group revenue increased by 15 percent on a YoY basis, driven by strong growth in fixed broadband, mobile data, enterprise, and carrier wholesale services.

PTCL revenue grew by 13 percent YoY, led by 56 percent growth in Flash Fiber and 17 percent growth in Business Solutions compared to the same period last year.

Carrier and wholesale business maintained its momentum with 24 percent growth. The international segment also recorded a YoY revenue increase of 6 percent.

PTCL’s operating profit reached Rs 12.9 billion, up 57 percent over YTD 2024 and posted a net loss of Rs 1.2 billion primarily due to one-off booking of additional pension liability amounting to Rs 5.9 billion pursuant to the decision of the Honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Ufone 4G posted YoY topline growth of 15 percent, demonstrating resilience across commercial and operational areas.

Sustained topline growth, together with ongoing cost optimisation initiatives, enabled Ufone to deliver a strong EBIT of Rs 11.9 billion compared to Rs 1.6 billion in YTD 2024.

U Microfinance Bank (Ubank) recorded 19 percent YoY revenue growth.

PTCL group

