Smooth handling of cotton trade: KPT chief vows support to KCA

KARACHI: Rear Admiral Ateeq ur Rehman Abid SI (M) Chairman of the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has assured members of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) of full support and facilitation at the port to ensure smooth handling of cotton trade.

Rear Admiral Ateeq ur Rehman Abid SI (M) Chairman KPT accompanied with all General Managers visited the KCA and met with the Executive Committee and Senior Members of the Cotton Trade to discuss the matters of mutual interest.

In his address of welcome, Khawaja M Zubair Chairman KCA thanked the Chairman, KPT and his team for visiting the KCA office. Highlighting the role and function of the KCA in marketing of cotton, KCA Chairman stated that the Karachi Cotton Association is one of the oldest trade Associations in Pakistan and was setup in 1933 to provide necessary facilities for domestic and export trade in cotton.

He informed that the KCA is the premier body of the cotton trade in Pakistan and is composed of Cotton Growers, Ginners, Exporters, Spinners and Commission Houses, etc. Unlike other trade bodies, it is a unique Association in the sense that it represents all segments of the cotton trade and is well reputed both nationally and internationally.

He further said that the functions of the KCA widely differ from all other existing Associations in Pakistan as the KCA has a privilege of fixation of Spot Rates of Cotton on daily basis, which is the base for entire cotton trading activities in Pakistan and no other existing Association in Pakistan has such national and commercial responsibility.

Zubair added that the KCA has a facility of arbitration under the by-laws of the Association to resolve any dispute between buyer & seller. The KCA has also set up a facility of cotton testing through its Fiber Testing Laboratory, equipped with High Volume Instrument (HVI) 1000 M1000, which has recently attained 1st Ranking out of 178 instruments of the world in Commercial Standardization of Instrument Testing of Cotton (CSITC Round Trial 2025-3) conducted by International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC), Washington DC, USA.

Chairman KCA informed that the representatives of the KCA are actively serving on the Board of Trustees of Karachi Port Trust since so many decades in the best interest of the Karachi Port Trust and economy of the country.

Highlighting the importance of cotton in the national economy, Zubair said that cotton and its allied products is still 50 percent share of the total economy.

