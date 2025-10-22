New wheat policy: Sharjeel highlights PPP’s efforts

KARACHI: Senior Minister of Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the new mechanism for wheat procurement introduced by the federal government is the result of the effective efforts and principled stance of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

He stated that the PPP has always advocated for the protection of farmers’ interests and the development of agriculture, and the federation’s recent policy reflects this vision.

In a statement, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that setting the support price for wheat is a major achievement that was not granted last year. He added that the federal government has restored the confidence of farmers and the PPP by announcing the support price this year in response to the party’s demand.

He said that this decision will not only directly benefit farmers and cultivators but will also help increase wheat production, save foreign exchange, and move the country toward self-sufficiency. He added that this is a continuation of the PPP’s farmer-friendly policies, which aim to make agriculture a strong foundation of the national economy.

Sharjeel Inam Memon further said that the Sindh government has also taken important steps to provide relief to farmers. The Agricultural Income Tax, which was to take effect in December 2024, has been postponed until June 2025 to facilitate farmers and encourage greater investment in the agriculture sector.

