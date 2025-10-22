BML 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
Development projects: Sindh minister seeks regular progress, fund utilisation reports

Recorder Report Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 08:00am

KARACHI: A high-level meeting of the Sub-Committee of the Sindh Cabinet Committee on Finance was held at the Committee Room, chaired by Sindh Minister for Local Government and Finance, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani, Minister for Home Affairs Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, secretaries of various departments, officials of the Finance Department, and members of the Provincial Assembly.

The meeting reviewed progress on development projects, fiscal discipline, effective budget utilization, departmental performance, and the financial strategy for the coming period.

Addressing the meeting, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the Sindh Government remains fully committed to its vision of public service, transparency, and accountability at all levels. He emphasized that delays in development projects will not be tolerated, directing all departments to submit regular progress and fund utilization reports.

The minister added that the Sindh Government has adopted a comprehensive policy to strengthen fiscal discipline, by curbing unnecessary expenditures and channeling resources toward public welfare and social development initiatives. He noted that education, health, employment, clean drinking water, and municipal services remain among the government’s top priorities.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani stated that the welfare and well-being of the labour class is among the government’s foremost objectives. He informed the committee that labour welfare programmes, the establishment of training centres, and expansion of the social security network are being implemented with speed and dedication. “Sustainable development cannot be achieved without ensuring better facilities for the working class,” he added.

Minister for Home Affairs Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar briefed the committee on the law and order situation in the province, stating that police, Rangers, and law enforcement agencies are working in close coordination to maintain peace and security. He said that improved law and order has provided a strong foundation for business activity, investment, and development across Sindh.

During the meeting, progress reports on various ongoing development projects were presented by concerned departments.

The committee expressed concern over slow progress in certain schemes and directed all departments to submit comprehensive and result-oriented reports in the next meeting.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah reiterated that under the directives of the Chief Minister of Sindh, reforms are being introduced across all departments to ensure transparent and responsible use of public resources. He further stated that the Sindh Government is creating new investment opportunities through public-private partnerships, ensuring that the benefits of development reach every citizen of the province.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the sub-committee unanimously decided that all development funds will be utilized efficiently, transparently, and in the best public interest.

Participants reaffirmed their commitment that the Sindh Government will continue to advance the mission of provincial development, institutional stability, and public prosperity with full dedication and resolve.

