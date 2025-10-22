BML 7.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 39.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.56%)
CNERGY 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
CPHL 90.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.26%)
DCL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
DGKC 239.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.3%)
FCCL 57.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.36%)
FFL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.62%)
GCIL 31.58 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.12%)
HUBC 219.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.25%)
KEL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
KOSM 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.47%)
MLCF 101.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.09%)
NBP 215.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.55%)
PAEL 56.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.54%)
PIAHCLA 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
POWER 19.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.3%)
PPL 187.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-0.72%)
PREMA 41.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 36.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
PTC 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.91%)
SNGP 128.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.14%)
SSGC 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.73%)
TPLP 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
TREET 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.19%)
TRG 73.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.42%)
WTL 2.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.95%)
BR100 17,512 Decreased By -21.8 (-0.12%)
BR30 55,990 Decreased By -109.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 167,291 Decreased By -55.6 (-0.03%)
KSE30 51,117 Decreased By -76.3 (-0.15%)
Print Print 2025-10-22

Stabilisation efforts in Gaza: UK deploys military officers to Israel

Reuters Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 07:23am

LONDON: A small contingent of British military planning officers has been sent to Israel to join a task force led by the United States to support stabilisation efforts in Gaza, the UK defence ministry said.

Gaza mediators - the United States, Egypt and Qatar - stepped up their efforts this week to stabilise the early stages of the truce between Israel and Hamas and to push forward US President Donald Trump’s 20-point ceasefire plan.

A US-backed stabilisation force, known as the Civil-Military Coordination Centre, or CMCC, is meant to ensure security in Gaza. Its composition, role, chain of command, legal status and other issues are yet to be agreed.

The US has agreed to provide up to 200 troops to support the force without being deployed in Gaza itself. US officials have said they are also speaking to Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and Azerbaijan to contribute.

A UK ministry of defence spokesperson said in a statement that a “small number of UK planning officers” had embedded in the CMCC, including a two-star deputy commander.

The spokesperson said the deployment was intended to ensure the UK remained integrated into US-led planning efforts for post-conflict stability in Gaza.

“The UK continues to work with international partners to support the Gaza ceasefire to see where the UK can best contribute to the peace process,” the spokesperson added.

British media reported that defence minister John Healey said on Monday that Britain had “specialist experience and skills that we have offered to contribute”, adding that while the UK would not lead the effort, it would play its part.

