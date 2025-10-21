BML 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.97%)
BOP 39.66 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
CPHL 91.45 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.86%)
DCL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.82%)
DGKC 240.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.12%)
FCCL 58.05 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.01%)
FFL 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.53%)
GCIL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
HUBC 220.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.08%)
KEL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.01%)
KOSM 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.18%)
MLCF 101.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.37%)
NBP 216.50 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.27%)
PAEL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.61%)
PIAHCLA 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.97%)
PIBTL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.82%)
POWER 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.23%)
PPL 188.91 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.86%)
PREMA 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.75%)
PRL 37.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.23%)
PTC 40.88 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
SNGP 129.86 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.57%)
SSGC 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.59%)
TELE 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.21%)
TPLP 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TREET 30.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
TRG 73.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.09%)
BR100 17,534 Increased By 52.9 (0.3%)
BR30 56,099 Increased By 32.8 (0.06%)
KSE100 167,347 Increased By 1103.9 (0.66%)
KSE30 51,193 Increased By 306.5 (0.6%)
Oct 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

India upgrades its Kabul mission to full-fledged embassy

BR Web Desk Published 21 Oct, 2025 10:24pm

The Indian government has upgraded its Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of a full-fledged Embassy, the country’s Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

The decision follows the recent visit of the Afghan Foreign Minister to India and reflects New Delhi’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Afghanistan across political, economic, and humanitarian spheres.

Afghan Taliban foreign minister heads for first visit to India to foster ties abroad

The Embassy of India in Kabul is expected to enhance India’s role in Afghanistan’s development, including humanitarian assistance, capacity-building, and infrastructure initiatives, aligned with the priorities of Afghan society.

Indian officials said the move demonstrates New Delhi’s continued engagement with Afghanistan and its focus on promoting stability, development, and regional cooperation.

India and Afghanistan Indian embassy in Kabul India Afghanistan relations

Comments

200 characters

India upgrades its Kabul mission to full-fledged embassy

COAS reiterates firm response to any violation of Pakistan’s territorial integrity

Bullish sentiments persist, KSE-100 gains over 1,100 points

MENA, Pakistan economies beat expectations, says IMF

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

PM Shehbaz launches Inspire Initiative to train 7200 professionals in semiconductor design, research

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to human rights, labour standards under GSP+

Rashid Latif, Amir, others slam ‘hasty’ decision to remove Rizwan as captain

NEPRA’s tariff cut ‘would not be sustainable for KE,’ says power utility

Govt unveils plan to revive Pakistan Steel Mills via ship recycling, green steel production

Read more stories