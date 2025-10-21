India upgrades its Kabul mission to full-fledged embassy

The Indian government has upgraded its Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of a full-fledged Embassy, the country’s Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

The decision follows the recent visit of the Afghan Foreign Minister to India and reflects New Delhi’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Afghanistan across political, economic, and humanitarian spheres.

The Embassy of India in Kabul is expected to enhance India’s role in Afghanistan’s development, including humanitarian assistance, capacity-building, and infrastructure initiatives, aligned with the priorities of Afghan society.

Indian officials said the move demonstrates New Delhi’s continued engagement with Afghanistan and its focus on promoting stability, development, and regional cooperation.