BML 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.97%)
BOP 39.66 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
CPHL 91.45 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.86%)
DCL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.82%)
DGKC 240.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.12%)
FCCL 58.05 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.01%)
FFL 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.53%)
GCIL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
HUBC 220.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.08%)
KEL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.01%)
KOSM 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.18%)
MLCF 101.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.37%)
NBP 216.50 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.27%)
PAEL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.61%)
PIAHCLA 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.97%)
PIBTL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.82%)
POWER 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.23%)
PPL 188.91 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.86%)
PREMA 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.75%)
PRL 37.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.23%)
PTC 40.88 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
SNGP 129.86 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.57%)
SSGC 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.59%)
TELE 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.21%)
TPLP 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TREET 30.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
TRG 73.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.09%)
BR100 17,534 Increased By 52.9 (0.3%)
BR30 56,099 Increased By 32.8 (0.06%)
KSE100 167,347 Increased By 1103.9 (0.66%)
KSE30 51,193 Increased By 306.5 (0.6%)
Oct 21, 2025
Markets

TSX falls after inflation data; gold stocks hit hardest

Reuters Published 21 Oct, 2025 07:50pm

Canada’s main stock index fell on Tuesday, led by declines in the materials sector, after hotter-than-expected inflation figures prompted investors to scale back bets for an imminent interest rate cut by the Bank of Canada.

At 10:07 a.m. ET, Toronto’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.5% at 29,968.95 points. The index is set for its worst day since April 10.

Canada’s annual inflation rate increased to 2.4% in September. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the annual inflation would rise to 2.3% in September from 1.9% in August.

“With the data pause that we still have because of the U.S. government shutdown…we do have to focus a lot on the Canadian economic data and, unfortunately, the news about inflation was not great,” said Douglas Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.

This was the most crucial data point to be released ahead of the Bank of Canada’s upcoming monetary policy decision later this month.

Money market expectations for a 25-basis-point cut went down to 74% from over 86% before the data was released.

On the TSX, materials took the hardest hit, falling 6.9% as gold prices retreated more than 3%, with investors booking profits after the precious metal reached a record high in the previous session.

“It is fairly clear that the material sector is going to take it on the chin today, given what’s happening in gold and silver prices,” Porter said.

Heavyweight financials gained 0.2%, benefitting from the tempered rate-cut expectations.

Rate-sensitive utilities dropped 0.7%.

On the trade front, the Globe and Mail reported that a U.S.-Canada trade deal covering steel, aluminum and energy could be ready for Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump to sign at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit later this month.

TSX Canada’s main stock index

