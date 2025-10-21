BML 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.97%)
BOP 39.66 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
CPHL 91.45 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.86%)
DCL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.82%)
DGKC 240.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.12%)
FCCL 58.05 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.01%)
FFL 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.53%)
GCIL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
HUBC 220.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.08%)
KEL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.01%)
KOSM 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.18%)
MLCF 101.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.37%)
NBP 216.50 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.27%)
PAEL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.61%)
PIAHCLA 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.97%)
PIBTL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.82%)
POWER 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.23%)
PPL 188.91 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.86%)
PREMA 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.75%)
PRL 37.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.23%)
PTC 40.88 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
SNGP 129.86 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.57%)
SSGC 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.59%)
TELE 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.21%)
TPLP 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TREET 30.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
TRG 73.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.09%)
BR100 17,534 Increased By 52.9 (0.3%)
BR30 56,099 Increased By 32.8 (0.06%)
KSE100 167,347 Increased By 1103.9 (0.66%)
KSE30 51,193 Increased By 306.5 (0.6%)
Oct 21, 2025
Markets

Most Gulf markets gain as investors eye earnings; Saudi bourse slips on banks

Reuters Published 21 Oct, 2025 07:33pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most Gulf stock markets ended higher on Tuesday on expectations of easing U.S.-China trade tensions ahead of key earnings, while Saudi Arabia’s index fell after disappointing results.

Dubai’s main index rose 0.4%, led by a 2.9% gain in Emirates NBD .

India’s RBL Bank said on Saturday that ENBD will buy a 60% stake in the private lender for $3 billion, calling it the largest cross-border acquisition in India’s financial sector.

Investors stayed cautious before results from real estate and banks that could set the market’s direction, Joseph Dahrieh, managing principal at Tickmill, said.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.2%, helped by a 2.1% gain in ADNOC Drilling .

Investment firm Multiply Group gave up early gains to finish 0.3% lower.

International Holding Company - which owns Multiply Group - said its board approved plans to acquire investment platform 2PointZero and food company Ghitha Holding through a share swap.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.9%, hit by a 0.7% fall in sharia-compliant lender Al Rajhi Bank even after the lender posted strong third-quarter profit, with quarter-on-quarter growth in single digits.

Among other losers Yamama Cement Company plunged 10% - marking its biggest intraday fall since 2006 - following a more than 63% decline in third-quarter profit.

Most Gulf markets end lower on weak oil

Dahrieh said weak oil prices continue to weigh on sentiment.

The Qatari index was up 0.1%, with Qatar Islamic Bank gaining 0.9%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index dropped 0.7%, snaping a 7-day winning streak - with Commercial International Bank losing 1.2%.

----------------------------------------
Saudi Arabia	 fell 0.6% to 11,546
Abu Dhabi	     rose 0.2% to 10,121
Dubai            added 0.4% to 5,976
Qatar	         was up 0.2% to 10,809
Egypt        	 dropped 0.7% to 37,698
Bahrain          declined 1.1% to 1,969
Oman             advanced 1.8% to 5,459
Kuwait	         gained 0.1% to 9,444
----------------------------------------
