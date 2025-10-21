BML 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.45%)
BOP 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.13%)
CNERGY 8.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.47%)
DCL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.17%)
DGKC 240.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.09%)
FCCL 58.19 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.25%)
FFL 21.24 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.46%)
GCIL 31.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.04%)
HUBC 220.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.21%)
KEL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.43%)
KOSM 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
MLCF 101.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
NBP 217.02 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (1.51%)
PAEL 57.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.4%)
PIAHCLA 23.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.01%)
PIBTL 16.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.67%)
POWER 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.94%)
PPL 190.30 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (2.61%)
PREMA 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.72%)
PRL 37.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 38.52 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.66%)
SNGP 130.55 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.1%)
SSGC 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
TELE 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.62%)
TPLP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
TREET 30.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.56%)
TRG 74.75 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (2.29%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.78%)
BR100 17,528 Increased By 47 (0.27%)
BR30 56,155 Increased By 88.3 (0.16%)
KSE100 167,347 Increased By 1103.9 (0.66%)
KSE30 51,193 Increased By 306.5 (0.6%)
Oct 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

IMF says growth accelerating in Middle East, North Africa

AFP Published 21 Oct, 2025 01:27pm

DUBAI: Growth has accelerated in Middle Eastern and North African countries this year despite global uncertainty and conflicts in the region, according to an IMF report published on Tuesday.

“Despite all the shocks we saw to trade with the tariff measures, geopolitical tension, the conflicts, the volatility in oil price, we see that growth has been performing better than last year,” Jihad Azour, IMF director for the Middle East and Central Asia, said in an interview with AFP.

“And it’s not only in a group of countries, but I would say spread around the region,” he added.

The institution presented its latest regional report in Dubai on Tuesday, forecasting growth of 3.3 percent this year in the MENA region and 3.7 percent in 2026 – 0.7 and 0.3 percentage points higher, respectively, than its previous projections in May.

IMF urges countries to keep trade as engine of growth

The region’s GDP grew by 2.1 percent in 2024.

Gulf countries have particularly benefited from increased oil production, which offset falling prices, while others saw gains from rebounds in tourism, industry or agriculture, Azour explained.

Despite the war in Gaza, “the region was able to withstand the big geopolitical shock of the last two years”, including neighbouring countries such as Jordan and Egypt, Azour said.

The current ceasefire in the Palestinian territory is “an important and welcome development”, but it is still too early to know whether it will affect the region’s economic outlook.

“The impact on the region hinges on how this stability will materialise into improvement in the overall risk profile for the region and also what we see of potential reconstruction or post-conflict in Syria, Lebanon and in Gaza, and also later in the West Bank,” he explained.

The immediate priority is to assess the damage in Gaza and the reconstruction needs, with support from the United Nations and the World Bank, Azour added. Financing needs will also be “immense” in other conflict-affected countries such as war-wracked Yemen and Sudan due to declining international aid, he added.

IMF Middle East North Africa North African countries

Comments

200 characters

IMF says growth accelerating in Middle East, North Africa

MENA, Pakistan economies beat expectations, says IMF

Bullish sentiments persist, KSE-100 gains over 1,200 points in intra-day trade

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

PM Shehbaz launches IT programme to boost digital economy

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to human rights, labour standards under GSP+

NEPRA’s tariff cut ‘would not be sustainable for KE,’ says power utility

Govt unveils plan to revive Pakistan Steel Mills via ship recycling, green steel production

Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan

Delhi air quality at ‘hazardous’ levels after Diwali fireworks

Supreme Court unveils new digital portal for citizen facilitation

Read more stories