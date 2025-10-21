BML 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.45%)
Qatar’s emir condemns ‘continued violation’ of Gaza ceasefire

AFP Published 21 Oct, 2025 01:23pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DOHA: The ruler of Qatar, a key mediator for the ongoing Gaza truce, accused Israel of violating the 11-day-old ceasefire on Tuesday after a series of deadly strikes on Hamas positions.

“We reiterate our condemnation of all Israeli violations and practices in Palestine, particularly the transformation of the Gaza Strip an area unfit for human life (and) the continued violation of the ceasefire,” Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said in an annual address to the Shura Council legislative body.

