Boland backs himself to deliver after tough Ashes in England

MELBOURNE: Australia paceman Scott Boland says he has nothing to prove in the upcoming Ashes, two years after being taken down in a ‘Bazball’ storm in the 2023 series in England.

Boland took two wickets at a cost of 231 runs across his two tests in the last Ashes, conceding nearly five runs an over in the drawn series.

It was a humbling experience for the Victorian quick who took 18 wickets on home pitches in the 2021/22 Ashes, including his unforgettable seven-wicket test debut at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Former England captain Michael Atherton said in a recent column in The Times that England’s batters held no fear of Boland despite the bowler’s fine record of 62 wickets at an average of 16.53 from his 14 tests.

However, Boland said his rough treatment in 2023 was not adding fuel for the upcoming campaign starting in Perth on November 21.

“It is not about proving anything to anyone else,” he told reporters at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

“I believe in my own skills. I am a proud cricketer, and every time I play, I want to put out my best performance.

“There are always going to be moments where you get tested, but I am learning to manage those better.