BML 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
BOP 40.86 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.68%)
CNERGY 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
CPHL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.47%)
DCL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
DGKC 241.37 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.37%)
FCCL 57.80 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.57%)
FFL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.83%)
GCIL 31.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.71%)
HUBC 220.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
KEL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.44%)
KOSM 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
LOTCHEM 27.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 101.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.35%)
NBP 219.00 Increased By ▲ 5.21 (2.44%)
PAEL 57.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.43%)
PIAHCLA 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.51%)
PIBTL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.13%)
POWER 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.1%)
PPL 187.50 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.1%)
PREMA 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PRL 37.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.85%)
PTC 36.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
SNGP 130.29 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.9%)
SSGC 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
TELE 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.04%)
TPLP 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
TREET 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.62%)
TRG 73.89 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.11%)
WTL 2.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,617 Increased By 136 (0.78%)
BR30 56,327 Increased By 261.1 (0.47%)
KSE100 167,844 Increased By 1601.4 (0.96%)
KSE30 51,351 Increased By 464.6 (0.91%)
Oct 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India’s Ola Electric founder, senior executive named in police report over employee suicide

Reuters Published 21 Oct, 2025 09:58am

BENGALURU: Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal and a senior executive have been named in a police complaint after an employee accused them of harassment in a 28-page note before dying by suicide, according to a copy of the police report seen by Reuters.

The complaint, filed by the employee’s brother in Bengaluru, names Aggarwal and the company’s head of homologation, Subrath Kumar Das, alleging the employee was under intense pressure.

The deceased K. Aravind’s brother, Ashwin Kannan, told Reuters that a day after his brother’s cremation on September 29, the company deposited about 1.7 million rupees ($19,341) to Aravind’s account.

On enquiring about the payment, three people from Ola Electric’s human resources team visited him and said the deposit related to Aravind’s pending salary for the financial year 2024-25, he said.

“When they had not paid for months, how did they suddenly send the amount the very next day of hearing about my brother’s death and cremation?” Kannan asked.

Ola Electric, which has challenged the First Information Report (FIR) in the state’s top court, said the employee never raised any complaint or grievance regarding his employment or any harassment during his tenure.

However, Kannan told Reuters his brother had been employed with Ola Electric since 2022 and had recently complained that the company had not cleared his dues. He said Aravind feared seeking payment after hearing that employees who raised similar concerns were losing their jobs.

On non-payment of salary, the company said all salary dues to Aravind “were cleared in the normal course of payroll processing”. “There were no pending or outstanding salary payments at the time of the incident,” it said.

“In order to provide immediate support to the family, the company promptly facilitated the full and final settlement to his bank account,” Ola Electric’s spokesperson said.

Ola Electric, backed by SoftBank Group, Temasek Holdings, Tiger Global Management and India’s State Bank of India has been grappling with slowing sales, regulatory scrutiny and intensifying competition from established two-wheeler makers.

The stock has fallen about 30% since listing in August 2024.

Ola Electric Bhavish Aggarwal

Comments

200 characters

India’s Ola Electric founder, senior executive named in police report over employee suicide

Bullish sentiments persist, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,300 points in early trade

Cottage industries and SMEs: PM ties Pakistan’s industrial future to SME ecosystem growth

Iran, Afghanistan and Russia: SRO amended to smoothen mechanism for barter trade

Oil falls for a second day as oversupply concerns dominate

Pakistan govt set to resume jewellery trade after months of delay

Foreign direct investment in Pakistan dives 34% to $568.8mn in FY26’s Q1

Industrial production boost: Power Division directed to craft comprehensive policy

Decisions on KE: Nepra issues determinations on review motions

OCAC seeks POL cargo clearance without bank guarantee

Industries: FPCCI urges govt to roll out incremental power package

Read more stories