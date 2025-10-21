BML 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
BOP 40.95 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.91%)
CNERGY 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
CPHL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.47%)
DCL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
DGKC 241.37 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.37%)
FCCL 57.84 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.64%)
FFL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.07%)
GCIL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.49%)
HUBC 220.98 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.05%)
KEL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.44%)
KOSM 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
LOTCHEM 27.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 101.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.3%)
NBP 218.70 Increased By ▲ 4.91 (2.3%)
PAEL 57.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.35%)
PIAHCLA 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
PIBTL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.49%)
POWER 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.05%)
PPL 187.51 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.11%)
PREMA 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PRL 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.93%)
PTC 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.97%)
SNGP 130.10 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.75%)
SSGC 40.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.28%)
TPLP 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
TREET 30.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.69%)
TRG 73.89 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.11%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.46%)
BR100 17,604 Increased By 122.3 (0.7%)
BR30 56,261 Increased By 195.2 (0.35%)
KSE100 167,781 Increased By 1537.9 (0.93%)
KSE30 51,339 Increased By 452.8 (0.89%)
Oct 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-21

Pakistan govt set to resume jewellery trade after months of delay

Mushtaq Ghumman Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 09:47am

ISLAMABAD: After months of ‘ifs and buts’ between the Commerce Ministry and the Prime Minister’s Office, the government is finally set to resume the export and import of jewellery.

“Finally, the Prime Minister’s Office has authorized the Commerce Ministry to resume trade in gold. A summary in this regard has been sent to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet for final approval,” said an official.

The Commerce Ministry has also proposed that the three-month suspension period of SRO 760 be condoned to protect the commercial commitments of gold traders made during that time. According to sources, the ministry has recommended linking gold trade with a robust verification mechanism to prevent the recurrence of such regulatory uncertainty in the future.

SRO to be reinstated soon, Jam tells APSGJTA

On August 8, 2025, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan had assured the All Pakistan Small Gems Jewellers & Tools Association (APSGJTA) that SRO 760 would soon be reinstated. He expressed satisfaction with the arguments and proposals put forward by industry representatives and exporters.

SRO 760(1) 2023, which governed the regulatory framework for the gems and jewellery trade, expired on July 8, 2025. Earlier, on May 2, 2025, the Federal Cabinet had suspended the SRO and constituted a committee to review it, identify loopholes, and recommend improvements within 60 days.

The committee held five meetings, conducted a detailed review of the SRO, and submitted its report to the Prime Minister’s Office on July 4, 2025.

Subsequently, on July 28, 2025, the Prime Minister’s Office directed the Ministry of Commerce (MoC) to engage private-sector stakeholders. These consultations took place on August 8, 2025, where jewellery exporters unanimously endorsed the committee’s recommendations.

Following the consensus, the Commerce Ministry submitted a formal note to the Prime Minister, recommending the reinstatement of SRO 760, noting that no discrepancies had been reported in trade data under the earlier regime.

The matter was also raised in the National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce, where Chairman Jawed Hanif Khan repeatedly urged the ministry to resolve the issue without further delay.

With the Prime Minister’s Office now on board, final approval from the ECC is expected to pave the way for the resumption of legal gold and jewellery trade.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ECC Commerce Ministry gold traders jewellery sector PM office jewellery APSGJTA jewellery trade

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan govt set to resume jewellery trade after months of delay

Bullish sentiments persist, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,300 points in early trade

Cottage industries and SMEs: PM ties Pakistan’s industrial future to SME ecosystem growth

Iran, Afghanistan and Russia: SRO amended to smoothen mechanism for barter trade

Oil declines on oversupply fears

Foreign direct investment in Pakistan dives 34% to $568.8mn in FY26’s Q1

Industrial production boost: Power Division directed to craft comprehensive policy

Decisions on KE: Nepra issues determinations on review motions

OCAC seeks POL cargo clearance without bank guarantee

Industries: FPCCI urges govt to roll out incremental power package

Read more stories