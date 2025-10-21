BML 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-10-21

Telenor launches WhatsApp-based SIM purchase replacement service

Recorder Report Published 21 Oct, 2025 06:11am

ISLAMABAD: Telenor Pakistan has introduced a WhatsApp-based SIM purchase replacement and bundle subscription service, redefining how customers experience mobile connectivity.

This innovative service reflects Telenor Pakistan’s focus on customer convenience, offering a simple, secure, and contactless way to get a SIM — without visiting a retail outlet. Customers can now buy new SIMs, replace lost ones, and subscribe bundles,—all through WhatsApp, a platform they already trust and use every day.

Through this end-to-end digital solution, customers can initiate a conversation on WhatsApp UAN: 051 111-345-100, select their city, preferred number, and bundle, submit required personal details and payment, and have the SIM delivered directly to their doorstep.

Biometric verification will be conducted at the time of delivery, ensuring a secure and compliant activation process. This frictionless experience sets a new benchmark for customer service in the telecom industry.

“We are proud to be at the forefront of digital innovation,” said Waqas Amanullah, Chief Consumer Business Officer, Telenor Pakistan.

“By enabling SIM purchases and bundle management through WhatsApp, we are putting the power of connectivity directly into our customers’ hands—making it easier, faster, and more accessible than ever. This initiative reflects our broader vision of promoting digital inclusion across Pakistan.”

The SIM purchase and replacement service is currently available in over 20 cities, including Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Multan, and Faisalabad, with plans for further expansion. Meanwhile, the bundle recharge facility is accessible nationwide. Designed to cater to both urban and semi-urban customers, this service delivers connectivity that is familiar, convenient, and secure, making digital access easier for everyone.

