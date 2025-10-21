BML 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
Print Print 2025-10-21

PITB, PPRA hold e-procurement training for govt officers

Recorder Report Published 21 Oct, 2025 06:11am

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), has organised an e-procurement training session for officers from various government departments at the Management and Professional Development Department (MPDD).

During the session, PITB Joint Director of e-Procurement, Muhammad Ashfaq Tiwana, briefed participants on the system's scope and numerous advantages in enhancing transparency, efficiency, and accountability in public procurement.

According to PITB on Monday, the e-Procurement system integrates modern digital tools to ensure a secure, efficient, and transparent procurement process. This platform enables vendors from across Pakistan to submit bids online, making the entire process more accessible, paperless, and time-efficient.

The training concluded with recognition of PITB and PPRA's joint efforts in advancing digital governance and equipping government officers with practical knowledge to adopt technology-driven solutions in their departments.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “By automating procurement processes, we are not only saving time and resources but also ensuring greater transparency and fair competition among vendors. The PITB remains committed to building digital systems that strengthen trust and efficiency in government operations.”

Comments

