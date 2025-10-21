PAMF to hold ISAM on 27th

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Advanced Materials Forum (PAMF) on Monday announced it will host the 19th International Symposium on Advanced Materials (ISAM) in Islamabad from October 27-31, 2025.

The prestigious event, since its inception in 1989, is set to highlight the critical role of materials science in transforming Pakistan’s economy from a resource-based model to one driven by knowledge and high-tech industry.

ISAM 2025 brings together leading global scientists, engineers, and industry experts to discuss breakthroughs in materials engineering—the foundational field driving innovation in strategic sectors like aerospace, electronics, clean energy, and advanced manufacturing.

This year’s symposium is strategically timed to support Pakistan's national push for industrial modernisation. Advanced materials are essential for boosting industrial productivity and strengthening national technological resilience.

Attendees will have the opportunity to visit Pakistan’s expanding research infrastructure, including state-of-the-art facilities equipped with tools like scanning electron microscopes and X-ray diffractometers, demonstrating the country’s growing capability to support world-class research and develop a future-ready technical workforce.

“Materials science is the backbone of modern innovation,” said PAMF spokesperson. “By understanding and engineering materials, we unlock progress across every major industry, from clean energy solutions to enhanced national defense. ISAM plays a vital role in sharing this knowledge and building global partnerships that accelerate our economic transition.”

ISAM 2025 will feature sessions on critical areas such as artificial intelligence in materials research, additive manufacturing, and advanced materials characterization. As South and Southeast Asia’s leading forum on the subject, this event is expected to spark fresh ideas, foster new commercial and research partnerships, and help shape a technologically empowered future for Pakistan and its global partners.

The Pakistan Advanced Materials Forum (PAMF) has been dedicated to the advancement of materials science and engineering in Pakistan for over three decades, organising ISAM since its inception.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025