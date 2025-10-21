BML 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
BOP 39.41 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (9.99%)
CNERGY 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
CPHL 90.67 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.31%)
DCL 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 240.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.32%)
FCCL 57.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.12%)
FFL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.92%)
GCIL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.9%)
HUBC 220.87 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (1.31%)
KEL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.28%)
KOSM 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.56%)
MLCF 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.44%)
NBP 213.79 Increased By ▲ 8.41 (4.09%)
PAEL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.01%)
PIAHCLA 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.94%)
POWER 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (5.13%)
PPL 185.46 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.73%)
PREMA 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
PRL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.28%)
PTC 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.96%)
SNGP 129.13 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.83%)
SSGC 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.72%)
TELE 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (8.33%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.04%)
TREET 30.44 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (7.37%)
TRG 73.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.5%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 17,481 Increased By 311.9 (1.82%)
BR30 56,066 Increased By 1220.3 (2.22%)
KSE100 166,243 Increased By 2436.7 (1.49%)
KSE30 50,887 Increased By 762.8 (1.52%)
Oct 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-21

Multan Customs seizes Rs481.949m goods in anti-smuggling drive

Press Release Published 21 Oct, 2025 06:11am

ISLAMABAD: The Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement), Multan has demonstrated outstanding enforcement performance by achieving total seizures and detentions worth Rs481.949 million during the first 17 days of October 2025, reflecting exceptional operational efficiency and sustained momentum in anti-smuggling efforts.

In one major operation, a Mazda truck was intercepted near Ghala Mandi, Multan, while transporting foreign-origin goods including cigarettes and betel nuts concealed under crushed animal bones. Further investigation led to a warehouse raid in the industrial area, resulting in the recovery of additional contraband items, with a total tentative value of Rs14.890 million.

In another case, a Hino truck carrying fresh apples was intercepted at JCP Sakhi Sarwar, where detailed inspection revealed 104 foreign-origin inverters concealed beneath the fruit baskets, valued at Rs13.200 million.

In a separate incident, during routine checking at JCP Trimman, a smuggled Kawasaki Ninja heavy bike was recovered from the luggage compartment of a passenger bus travelling from DI Khan to Karachi, valued at Rs2.200 million.

These enforcement results highlight the unwavering resolve, vigilance, and professionalism of Pakistan Customs, particularly the officers and staff of the Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement), Multan, in their continued efforts to combat smuggling, curb tax evasion, and protect national revenue, reaffirming their commitment to fair trade and effective border control.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

customs anti smuggling drive smuggle goods Multan Customs

Comments

200 characters

Multan Customs seizes Rs481.949m goods in anti-smuggling drive

Cottage industries and SMEs: PM ties industrial future to SME ecosystem growth

Iran, Afghanistan and Russia: SRO amended to smoothen mechanism for barter trade

Govt set to resume jewellery trade after months of delay

Q1 FDI dives 34pc to USD568.8m YoY

Industrial production boost: PM directs PD to craft comprehensive policy

Decisions on KE: Nepra issues determinations on review motions

OCAC seeks POL cargo clearance without bank guarantee

Industries: FPCCI urges govt to roll out incremental power package

Rs238.421bn mega sales tax fraud: FBR sacks officer over failure to conduct probe

26th Amendment case: Justice Amin asks whether only 16 judges could hear petitions

Read more stories