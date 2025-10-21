Multan Customs seizes Rs481.949m goods in anti-smuggling drive

ISLAMABAD: The Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement), Multan has demonstrated outstanding enforcement performance by achieving total seizures and detentions worth Rs481.949 million during the first 17 days of October 2025, reflecting exceptional operational efficiency and sustained momentum in anti-smuggling efforts.

In one major operation, a Mazda truck was intercepted near Ghala Mandi, Multan, while transporting foreign-origin goods including cigarettes and betel nuts concealed under crushed animal bones. Further investigation led to a warehouse raid in the industrial area, resulting in the recovery of additional contraband items, with a total tentative value of Rs14.890 million.

In another case, a Hino truck carrying fresh apples was intercepted at JCP Sakhi Sarwar, where detailed inspection revealed 104 foreign-origin inverters concealed beneath the fruit baskets, valued at Rs13.200 million.

In a separate incident, during routine checking at JCP Trimman, a smuggled Kawasaki Ninja heavy bike was recovered from the luggage compartment of a passenger bus travelling from DI Khan to Karachi, valued at Rs2.200 million.

These enforcement results highlight the unwavering resolve, vigilance, and professionalism of Pakistan Customs, particularly the officers and staff of the Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement), Multan, in their continued efforts to combat smuggling, curb tax evasion, and protect national revenue, reaffirming their commitment to fair trade and effective border control.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025