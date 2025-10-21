Mian Zahid welcomes Pak-Afghan ceasefire

KARACHI: Mian Zahid Hussain, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and the All Karachi Industrial Alliance, Chairman National Business Group Pakistan and Chairman Policy Advisory Board FPCCI, said that the Pak-Afghan negotiations in Doha resulted in an immediate ceasefire between the two neighbouring states following a period of heightened cross-border tensions.

He said that the recent talks in Doha, organized by Qatar and Türkiye, follow rising tensions since the Taliban took control in Afghanistan in August 2021. Pakistan, which has hosted many Afghan refugees, backed the transition but now faces increased security threats from cross-border terrorism linked to the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and supported by Afghan Govt.

He noted that renewed instability led to over a week of deadly fighting along the Durand Line, halting trade and movement, especially at the Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing. This closure severely impacted Afghanistan's fragile economy and disrupted essential goods movement.

The October 19, 2025, agreement marks a vital de-escalation, with Afghanistan promising not to support TTP terrorist attacks on Pakistan and in response Pakistan halting military hot pursuits. Follow-up meetings mediated by third countries will ensure compliance, but key trade routes like Chaman remain closed, necessitating discussions for border normalization.

Mian Zahid Hussain stressed that the economic future of the entire region hinges on a stable and peaceful Afghanistan, at peace with its neighbours. The recent conflict caused significant disruption, which Afghan's already struggling economy can ill afford.

The business community sees the Doha agreement as a necessary step, to an ultimate curb of terrorism.

Mian Zahid emphasized that the Afghan interim government must fulfil its commitment to halt cross-border terrorism for long-term stability. We call for the quick reopening of border crossings to boost trade and the implementation of a solid mechanism to prevent militant attacks on Pakistan from Afghan soil, alongside a new engagement model that links security, economic cooperation, and regional projects.

Mian Zahid said that peace is the only avenue for prosperity. Pakistan, a key ally in the regional dialogue, remains committed to the process, but Afghanistan must reciprocate with concrete action on ground to ensure mutual security and the return of stability essential for regional trade, development and prosperity of Afghan people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025