Appointment of permanent MD for PTV: LHC seeks report from Secretary ED

Recorder Report Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 07:18am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday sought a detailed report from the secretary Establishment Division by November 05 on progress made for the appointment of a permanent Managing Director (MD) for Pakistan Television (PTV).

The court was hearing a petition of a retired senior news editor of PTV Syed Amjad Ali Shah challenging the government’s failure to appoint a regular MD at the national television.

A counsel for the PTV submitted a report stating that the appointment of the MD would be made after obtaining approval from the federal cabinet.

However, the petitioner’s counsel pointed out that the PTV in its earlier report filed had sought three-month time for the appointment.

The court expressed concern, remarking that the secretary information was currently serving both as the acting MD and chairman of PTV.

“Is there no competent person in the entire country who can be appointed as Managing Director of PTV?” the court questioned, and rejected the report submitted by the PTV’s lawyer.

The court, therefore, directed the secretary establishment to file a detailed report on the progress and procedure adopted so far regarding the appointment of a permanent MD.

LHC Lahore High Court PTV PTV MD

