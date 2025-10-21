BML 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
BOP 40.95 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.91%)
CNERGY 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CPHL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.47%)
DCL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
DGKC 241.37 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.37%)
FCCL 57.80 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.57%)
FFL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.83%)
GCIL 31.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.68%)
HUBC 220.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
KEL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.72%)
KOSM 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
LOTCHEM 27.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 101.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.21%)
NBP 218.70 Increased By ▲ 4.91 (2.3%)
PAEL 57.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.31%)
PIAHCLA 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PIBTL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.82%)
POWER 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.54%)
PPL 187.69 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.2%)
PREMA 41.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PRL 37.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.77%)
PTC 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.97%)
SNGP 130.10 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.75%)
SSGC 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
TELE 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.36%)
TPLP 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TREET 30.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.89%)
TRG 73.89 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.11%)
WTL 2.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,604 Increased By 122.3 (0.7%)
BR30 56,261 Increased By 195.2 (0.35%)
KSE100 167,752 Increased By 1509.2 (0.91%)
KSE30 51,331 Increased By 444.1 (0.87%)
Oct 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-21

Launching ceremony of ‘From Partition to pioneer’ held

Recorder Report Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 07:38am

LAHORE: The launching ceremony of a book titled "From Partition to Pioneer”, "focusing on the life and services of the renowned neurosurgeon, Prof. Bashir Ahmed (late), was held during the International Neuro Conference, PINSCON 2025.

Executive Director, Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS), Prof. Asif Bashir presided over the ceremony. Prof. Bashir Ahmed’s family, including his wife, sons, daughters and grandchildren were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Guest of the ceremony was Syed Babar Ali, a well-known industrialist, social leader and founder of LUMS University, who highlighted Prof. Bashir Ahmed's national services. He said the late played a pivotal role in establishing and raising the field of neurosurgery to global standards in Pakistan following the country's creation. Under his mentorship, countless neurosurgeons received training, and the foundation for modern neurosurgery centers was laid in the country, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Asif Bashir said, "We will continue the mission of the late." He said that Prof. Bashir Ahmed brought international recognition to LGH neurosurgery. He was not only a highly capable neurosurgeon but also blessed by Allah Almighty with a special healing touch. His intellectual insight, professional expertise and humanism will always be remembered, he added.

Other speakers commented that the book would serve as a beacon for young neurosurgeons, as it presents a complete picture of the struggle, sacrifice and successes of a great teacher, physician and human being.

Secretary Health Punjab Azmat Mahmood, VC KEMU Prof Mahmood Ayaz, Principal AMC Prof Farooq Afzal, Prof. Pervez Hassan, Prof. Fadi Charbel, Chairman, Neurosurgery, University of Illinois USA, Prof. Riaz Raja, President Pakistan Society of Neurosurgery Prof Khalid Mahmood and others were present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Book Prof. Dr. Asif Bashir International Neuro Conference PINSCON 2025 Syed Babar Ali From Partition to Pioneer

Comments

200 characters

Launching ceremony of ‘From Partition to pioneer’ held

Bullish sentiments persist, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,300 points in early trade

Cottage industries and SMEs: PM ties Pakistan’s industrial future to SME ecosystem growth

Iran, Afghanistan and Russia: SRO amended to smoothen mechanism for barter trade

Oil declines on oversupply fears

Pakistan govt set to resume jewellery trade after months of delay

Foreign direct investment in Pakistan dives 34% to $568.8mn in FY26’s Q1

Industrial production boost: Power Division directed to craft comprehensive policy

Decisions on KE: Nepra issues determinations on review motions

OCAC seeks POL cargo clearance without bank guarantee

Industries: FPCCI urges govt to roll out incremental power package

Read more stories