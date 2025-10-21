Launching ceremony of ‘From Partition to pioneer’ held

LAHORE: The launching ceremony of a book titled "From Partition to Pioneer”, "focusing on the life and services of the renowned neurosurgeon, Prof. Bashir Ahmed (late), was held during the International Neuro Conference, PINSCON 2025.

Executive Director, Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS), Prof. Asif Bashir presided over the ceremony. Prof. Bashir Ahmed’s family, including his wife, sons, daughters and grandchildren were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Guest of the ceremony was Syed Babar Ali, a well-known industrialist, social leader and founder of LUMS University, who highlighted Prof. Bashir Ahmed's national services. He said the late played a pivotal role in establishing and raising the field of neurosurgery to global standards in Pakistan following the country's creation. Under his mentorship, countless neurosurgeons received training, and the foundation for modern neurosurgery centers was laid in the country, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Asif Bashir said, "We will continue the mission of the late." He said that Prof. Bashir Ahmed brought international recognition to LGH neurosurgery. He was not only a highly capable neurosurgeon but also blessed by Allah Almighty with a special healing touch. His intellectual insight, professional expertise and humanism will always be remembered, he added.

Other speakers commented that the book would serve as a beacon for young neurosurgeons, as it presents a complete picture of the struggle, sacrifice and successes of a great teacher, physician and human being.

Secretary Health Punjab Azmat Mahmood, VC KEMU Prof Mahmood Ayaz, Principal AMC Prof Farooq Afzal, Prof. Pervez Hassan, Prof. Fadi Charbel, Chairman, Neurosurgery, University of Illinois USA, Prof. Riaz Raja, President Pakistan Society of Neurosurgery Prof Khalid Mahmood and others were present.

