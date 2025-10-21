Governor gets briefing on Punjab LB Act 2025

LAHORE: Under the Local Government Act 2025, each union council will have 13 members representing a population of 25,000 including 9 directly elected councillors and 4 on reserved seats out of which one each for woman, youth, labourer and minority.

The names of the chairman and vice-chairman will be selected through internal elections of the union council and the elected members will be required to join any political party within a month, while the ward system in the union council would be abolished.

This was revealed in a briefing given to the Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider by Special Secretary Local Government Punjab Arshad Baig here at Governor House on Monday.

During the meeting, the Special Secretary briefed the governor about the Local Government Act 2025. During the briefing, the governor was informed that the tenure of local bodies in Punjab will be 5 years.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that devolution of powers to the grassroots and provision of basic facilities to the people should be the top priority of the government. He said that devolution of powers to the people is the goal of the PPP.

The governor said that the local government system is the foundation of any democratic system and local bodies’ elections are the need of the hour. He hoped that with the implementation of the Local Government Act 2025, the level of union councils will be expanded, and funds will be transferred.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025