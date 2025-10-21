Nov 23 by-polls: ECP invites applications for postal ballot votes

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has invited applications from voters wishing to cast their votes through postal ballots in the upcoming by-elections for five National Assembly seats and six Punjab Assembly seats, scheduled for November 23.

In a statement on Monday, the ECP asked the applicants to send their applications for the postal ballot no later than 31 October.

By-elections are scheduled in NA-18 Haripur, NA-96 Faisalabad, NA-104 Faisalabad, NA-143 Sahiwal, NA-185 Dera Ghazi Khan, PP-73 Sargodha, PP-98 Faisalabad, PP-115 Faisalabad, PP-116 Faisalabad, PP-203 Sahiwal, and PP-269 Muzaffargarh.

Section 27 of the Elections Act, 2017 provides that—(1) A person shall be deemed to be resident in an electoral area if their temporary or permanent address in the national identity card issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) lies in the said electoral area.

(2) A person who is in the service of Pakistan may apply to the registration officer for enrolment in the electoral area in which he temporarily resides for being in the service of Pakistan.

(3) The spouse and children of the person in the service of Pakistan may apply to the registration officer for enrolment in the electoral area in which such person is enrolled under Sub-section 2.

Section 93 of the Elections Act, 2017 reads that—(1) The following persons may cast their votes by postal ballot in such manner as may be prescribed— (a) a person referred to in sub-sections (2) or (3) of the Section 27; (b) a person appointed by the returning officer, including police personnel, for the performance of any duty in connection with an election at polling station other than the one at which they are entitled to cast their vote; (c) a person with any physical disability who is unable to travel and holds an NIC with a logo for physical disability issued by Nadra, and (d) a person detained in a prison or held in custody.

