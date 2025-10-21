BML 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.9%)
BOP 40.80 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.53%)
CNERGY 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
CPHL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.47%)
DCL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
DGKC 241.37 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.37%)
FCCL 57.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.49%)
FFL 20.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.68%)
GCIL 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
HUBC 220.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.01%)
KEL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.87%)
KOSM 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 101.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
NBP 218.70 Increased By ▲ 4.91 (2.3%)
PAEL 57.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
PIAHCLA 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PIBTL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
POWER 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.54%)
PPL 187.65 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.18%)
PREMA 41.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PRL 37.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.69%)
PTC 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.24%)
SNGP 130.67 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.19%)
SSGC 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
TELE 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.2%)
TPLP 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
TREET 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.79%)
TRG 73.80 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.99%)
WTL 2.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.46%)
BR100 17,604 Increased By 122.3 (0.7%)
BR30 56,261 Increased By 195.2 (0.35%)
KSE100 167,740 Increased By 1497.4 (0.9%)
KSE30 51,329 Increased By 442.1 (0.87%)
Oct 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-21

Pakistan Foreign minister Dar meets Japanese, EU envoys to discuss regional situation

Recorder Report Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 09:31am

ISLAMABAD: Japanese and European Union Envoys in Pakistan separately called on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar to discuss the bilateral and regional situation with special reference to Afghanistan and the Middle East.

According to the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson statement, Dar received the newly appointed EU Ambassador to Pakistan, Raimundas Karoblis.

The DPM/FM congratulated the Ambassador and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further deepening the Pakistan-EU cooperation, including under the GSP+ framework. Recent regional & international developments were also discussed, the statement said.

Japanese Ambassador AKAMATSU Shuichi also called on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Dar encouraged efforts to further deepen Pakistan–Japan relations across diverse areas, and exchanged views on key regional and international developments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Ishaq Dar GSP+ Pak EU ties Pakistan and EU DPM and Foreign Minister regional situation EU envoys

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan Foreign minister Dar meets Japanese, EU envoys to discuss regional situation

Bullish sentiments persist, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,300 points in early trade

Cottage industries and SMEs: PM ties Pakistan’s industrial future to SME ecosystem growth

Iran, Afghanistan and Russia: SRO amended to smoothen mechanism for barter trade

Oil declines on oversupply fears

Pakistan govt set to resume jewellery trade after months of delay

Foreign direct investment in Pakistan dives 34% to $568.8mn in FY26’s Q1

Industrial production boost: Power Division directed to craft comprehensive policy

Decisions on KE: Nepra issues determinations on review motions

OCAC seeks POL cargo clearance without bank guarantee

Industries: FPCCI urges govt to roll out incremental power package

Read more stories