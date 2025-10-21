Pakistan Foreign minister Dar meets Japanese, EU envoys to discuss regional situation

ISLAMABAD: Japanese and European Union Envoys in Pakistan separately called on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar to discuss the bilateral and regional situation with special reference to Afghanistan and the Middle East.

According to the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson statement, Dar received the newly appointed EU Ambassador to Pakistan, Raimundas Karoblis.

The DPM/FM congratulated the Ambassador and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further deepening the Pakistan-EU cooperation, including under the GSP+ framework. Recent regional & international developments were also discussed, the statement said.

Japanese Ambassador AKAMATSU Shuichi also called on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Dar encouraged efforts to further deepen Pakistan–Japan relations across diverse areas, and exchanged views on key regional and international developments.

