Most Gulf markets end lower on weak oil

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday, pressured by weak oil prices, while investors awaited more corporate earnings reports.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - dipped, pressured by worries over a global glut as US-China trade tensions added to concerns about an economic slowdown and weaker energy demand.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.4 percent, extending losses from the previous session, with ACWA Power Company retreating 3.7 percent.

ACWA Power on Sunday obtained non-recourse project financing totaling 10.8 billion riyals (USD2.88 billion) for the Qurayyah independent power plant expansion project.

Among other losers, oil giant Saudi Aramco was down 0.4 percent.

However, Saudi National Bank - the country’s biggest lender by assets - advanced 1.7 percent after reporting about a 20 percent increase in third-quarter net profit.

The market’s direction for the week will likely depend on forthcoming earnings reports, as further strong results from the banking sector could sustain the recent upward trend, said Hani Abuagla, senior market analyst at XTB MENA.

“Conversely, declining oil prices continue to pose a risk.”

Dubai’s main share index dropped 0.6 percent, weighed down by a 2.8 percent fall in top lender Emirates NBD (ENBD).

ENBD will buy a 60 percent stake in Indian private lender RBL Bank for USD3 billion, the banks said on Saturday. Shares of the Dubai-based lender jumped over 6 percent last week on reports of the stake purchase.

In Abu Dhabi, the index lost 0.3 percent.

Softer oil prices pose a risk of capping gains even from positive corporate results, casting a shadow over the market, Abuagla said.

The Qatari index closed 0.3 percent, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar declining 0.6 percent.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index rose 0.2 percent, hitting a new record high, helped by a 1.4 percent rise in Egypt Aluminum.