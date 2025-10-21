BML 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
BOP 39.41 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (9.99%)
CNERGY 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
CPHL 90.67 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.31%)
DCL 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 240.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.32%)
FCCL 57.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.12%)
FFL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.92%)
GCIL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.9%)
HUBC 220.87 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (1.31%)
KEL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.28%)
KOSM 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.56%)
MLCF 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.44%)
NBP 213.79 Increased By ▲ 8.41 (4.09%)
PAEL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.01%)
PIAHCLA 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.94%)
POWER 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (5.13%)
PPL 185.46 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.73%)
PREMA 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
PRL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.28%)
PTC 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.96%)
SNGP 129.13 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.83%)
SSGC 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.72%)
TELE 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (8.33%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.04%)
TREET 30.44 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (7.37%)
TRG 73.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.5%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 17,481 Increased By 311.9 (1.82%)
BR30 56,066 Increased By 1220.3 (2.22%)
KSE100 166,243 Increased By 2436.7 (1.49%)
KSE30 50,887 Increased By 762.8 (1.52%)
Oct 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-21

Most Gulf markets end lower on weak oil

Reuters Published 21 Oct, 2025 06:11am

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday, pressured by weak oil prices, while investors awaited more corporate earnings reports.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - dipped, pressured by worries over a global glut as US-China trade tensions added to concerns about an economic slowdown and weaker energy demand.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.4 percent, extending losses from the previous session, with ACWA Power Company retreating 3.7 percent.

ACWA Power on Sunday obtained non-recourse project financing totaling 10.8 billion riyals (USD2.88 billion) for the Qurayyah independent power plant expansion project.

Among other losers, oil giant Saudi Aramco was down 0.4 percent.

However, Saudi National Bank - the country’s biggest lender by assets - advanced 1.7 percent after reporting about a 20 percent increase in third-quarter net profit.

The market’s direction for the week will likely depend on forthcoming earnings reports, as further strong results from the banking sector could sustain the recent upward trend, said Hani Abuagla, senior market analyst at XTB MENA.

“Conversely, declining oil prices continue to pose a risk.”

Dubai’s main share index dropped 0.6 percent, weighed down by a 2.8 percent fall in top lender Emirates NBD (ENBD).

ENBD will buy a 60 percent stake in Indian private lender RBL Bank for USD3 billion, the banks said on Saturday. Shares of the Dubai-based lender jumped over 6 percent last week on reports of the stake purchase.

In Abu Dhabi, the index lost 0.3 percent.

Softer oil prices pose a risk of capping gains even from positive corporate results, casting a shadow over the market, Abuagla said.

The Qatari index closed 0.3 percent, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar declining 0.6 percent.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index rose 0.2 percent, hitting a new record high, helped by a 1.4 percent rise in Egypt Aluminum.

Gulf markets

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf markets end lower on weak oil

Cottage industries and SMEs: PM ties industrial future to SME ecosystem growth

Iran, Afghanistan and Russia: SRO amended to smoothen mechanism for barter trade

Govt set to resume jewellery trade after months of delay

Q1 FDI dives 34pc to USD568.8m YoY

Industrial production boost: PM directs PD to craft comprehensive policy

Decisions on KE: Nepra issues determinations on review motions

OCAC seeks POL cargo clearance without bank guarantee

Industries: FPCCI urges govt to roll out incremental power package

Rs238.421bn mega sales tax fraud: FBR sacks officer over failure to conduct probe

26th Amendment case: Justice Amin asks whether only 16 judges could hear petitions

Read more stories