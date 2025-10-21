BML 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
BOP 39.41 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (9.99%)
CNERGY 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
CPHL 90.67 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.31%)
DCL 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 240.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.32%)
FCCL 57.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.12%)
FFL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.92%)
GCIL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.9%)
HUBC 220.87 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (1.31%)
KEL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.28%)
KOSM 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.56%)
MLCF 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.44%)
NBP 213.79 Increased By ▲ 8.41 (4.09%)
PAEL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.01%)
PIAHCLA 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.94%)
POWER 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (5.13%)
PPL 185.46 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.73%)
PREMA 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
PRL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.28%)
PTC 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.96%)
SNGP 129.13 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.83%)
SSGC 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.72%)
TELE 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (8.33%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.04%)
TREET 30.44 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (7.37%)
TRG 73.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.5%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 17,481 Increased By 311.9 (1.82%)
BR30 56,066 Increased By 1220.3 (2.22%)
KSE100 166,243 Increased By 2436.7 (1.49%)
KSE30 50,887 Increased By 762.8 (1.52%)
Asian markets rally as US-China trade talks spark optimism

Reuters Published 21 Oct, 2025 06:11am

BENGALURU: Asian shares jumped on Monday as optimism over renewed US-China trade talks rekindled risk appetite, sending South Korean and Taiwanese benchmarks to record highs and calming investor jitters across the region.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.6 percent.

South Korea’s chief policy adviser said on Sunday he expected a higher chance of securing the trade deal by the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit later this month.

While Washington and Beijing remain in a fragile truce, US President Donald Trump struck a conciliatory tone on Friday, saying he expected a “fair deal” with China and reaffirmed plans to meet President Xi Jinping at the summit.

Westpac analysts said the recent flare-up in tensions looked like “strategic posturing” ahead of China’s plenum and the Trump-Xi meeting, adding that “China-exposed growth assets can breathe a little easier for now.”

China, Southeast Asia’s largest trading partner, reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter GDP, signalling resilience despite property-sector strains and trade frictions. The upbeat data, coupled with robust industrial output and retail sales, lifted regional risk appetite.

Japan’s Nikkei hit a record high after political negotiations appeared to clear the way for fiscal expansionist Sanae Takaichi to become the country’s next prime minister.

Indonesia’s Jakarta Composite Index climbed 2.4 percent, its biggest intraday gain since August, even as student groups planned protests in Jakarta to mark President Prabowo Subianto’s first year in office, just two months after deadly demonstrations shook the country.

Among other regional markets, Bangkok shares rose more than 0.94 percent, while Manila and India added more than 0.09 percent and 0.58 percent respectively. Singapore’s STI was the sole laggard, slipping 0.63 percent.

Asian currencies were broadly steady against a softer US dollar, with the Taiwan dollar and South Korean won vrising marginally by 0.1 percent each, while others lacked momentum.

Asian markets

