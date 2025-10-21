BML 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
BOP 39.41 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (9.99%)
CNERGY 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
CPHL 90.67 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.31%)
DCL 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 240.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.32%)
FCCL 57.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.12%)
FFL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.92%)
GCIL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.9%)
HUBC 220.87 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (1.31%)
KEL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.28%)
KOSM 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.56%)
MLCF 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.44%)
NBP 213.79 Increased By ▲ 8.41 (4.09%)
PAEL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.01%)
PIAHCLA 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.94%)
POWER 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (5.13%)
PPL 185.46 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.73%)
PREMA 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
PRL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.28%)
PTC 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.96%)
SNGP 129.13 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.83%)
SSGC 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.72%)
TELE 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (8.33%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.04%)
TREET 30.44 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (7.37%)
TRG 73.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.5%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 17,481 Increased By 311.9 (1.82%)
BR30 56,066 Increased By 1220.3 (2.22%)
KSE100 166,243 Increased By 2436.7 (1.49%)
KSE30 50,887 Increased By 762.8 (1.52%)
Oct 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-21

Gold climbs on rate cut bets

Reuters Published 21 Oct, 2025 06:11am

NEW YORK: Gold prices rose by over 1percent on Monday, buoyed by expectations of further US interest rate cuts and sustained safe-haven demand, as investors awaited upcoming US-China trade talks and inflation data out of the US this week.

Spot gold was up 1.6percent at USD4,318.50 per ounce, as of 1330 GMT. US gold futures for December delivery climbed 2.8percent to USD4,333.10 per ounce. Gold prices notched a record high of USD4,378.69 on Friday, but closed 1.8percent lower - their steepest drop since mid-May - after comments from US President Donald Trump alleviated some concerns around US-China trade tensions.

Political and economic concerns are driving prices higher after Friday’s sharp sell-off, said CPM Group managing partner Jeffrey Christian. “Our expectation is that the price is going to rise higher over the next several weeks and several months, and we wouldn’t be surprised at USD4,500/oz soon,” he added.

The US government shutdown stretched to its 20th day on Monday, after senators failed for the 10th time last week to break the impasse. The shutdown has also delayed key economic data releases, leaving investors and policymakers in a data vacuum ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next week.

US consumer price index data, delayed due to the shutdown, is scheduled for Friday. Meanwhile, traders are pricing in a 99percent chance that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next week, with another cut in December. Gold, a non-yielding asset, tends to do well in low-interest rate environments.

Investors are also looking out for further updates on US-China trade talks, after Trump on Friday said a planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping would go ahead. “I would not be surprised to see gold get to USD5,000/oz at some point next year. That would be predicated on ongoing political problems and worsening political problems, which is actually what we have right now,” Christian said. Spot silver rose 1.3percent to USD52.53.

The metal fell 4.4percent on Friday, after hitting a record high of USD54.47 earlier that day. Elsewhere, platinum rose 1.3percent on Monday to USD1,630.24 per ounce and palladium gained 0.4percent to USD1,479.51 per ounce.

Gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold climbs on rate cut bets

Cottage industries and SMEs: PM ties industrial future to SME ecosystem growth

Iran, Afghanistan and Russia: SRO amended to smoothen mechanism for barter trade

Govt set to resume jewellery trade after months of delay

Q1 FDI dives 34pc to USD568.8m YoY

Industrial production boost: PM directs PD to craft comprehensive policy

Decisions on KE: Nepra issues determinations on review motions

OCAC seeks POL cargo clearance without bank guarantee

Industries: FPCCI urges govt to roll out incremental power package

Rs238.421bn mega sales tax fraud: FBR sacks officer over failure to conduct probe

26th Amendment case: Justice Amin asks whether only 16 judges could hear petitions

Read more stories