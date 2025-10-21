APMEPA urges inclusion in NAFSA

LAHORE: After rice exporters, the All Pakistan Meat Exporters and Processors Association (APMEPA) also expressing its reservation on the formation of the National Agri-trade Food Safety Authority (NAFSA) has called upon the government to ensure representation of the meat exporting sector in the Authority.

The APMEA asked its representation in the National Agri-trade Food Safety Authority (NAFSA), emphasizing the crucial role the industry plays in Pakistan’s export economy and food value chain.

Presently, Pakistan’s meat export industry is hovering at an export volume of over USD $500 million annually, with a very vast potential of halal meat exports all over the world. In these circumstances, the APMEPA feels that the government should give a preferential status to the meat export sector, said the APMEA spokesman on Monday.

The Association noted that the livestock and meat processing sectors are integral to Pakistan’s agricultural and export growth, linking farmers, processors and international buyers. The meat export industry directly supports thousands of farmers, creates employment and strengthens rural economies. Therefore, excluding this vital segment from NAFSA overlooks a key pillar of national food security and agricultural development.

“We believe that inclusive representation will enhance coordination between food security objectives and export development goals, benefiting both domestic consumers and international trade.”

The APMEPA reiterated its commitment to working closely with the government for sustainable livestock growth, enhanced export competitiveness, and food safety standards aligned with international requirements.

