BML 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
BOP 39.41 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (9.99%)
CNERGY 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
CPHL 90.67 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.31%)
DCL 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 240.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.32%)
FCCL 57.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.12%)
FFL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.92%)
GCIL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.9%)
HUBC 220.87 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (1.31%)
KEL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.28%)
KOSM 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.56%)
MLCF 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.44%)
NBP 213.79 Increased By ▲ 8.41 (4.09%)
PAEL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.01%)
PIAHCLA 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.94%)
POWER 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (5.13%)
PPL 185.46 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.73%)
PREMA 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
PRL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.28%)
PTC 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.96%)
SNGP 129.13 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.83%)
SSGC 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.72%)
TELE 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (8.33%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.04%)
TREET 30.44 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (7.37%)
TRG 73.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.5%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 17,481 Increased By 311.9 (1.82%)
BR30 56,066 Increased By 1220.3 (2.22%)
KSE100 166,243 Increased By 2436.7 (1.49%)
KSE30 50,887 Increased By 762.8 (1.52%)
Oct 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-21

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Europe is on autopilot these days

Anjum Ibrahim Published 21 Oct, 2025 06:11am

“What do you reckon? Has the competence level changed dramatically or…”

“Well we beat the Indians in the four-day war while geopolitics has made us a very important country - we have a long term very close relationship with China, dating back from when China was not a superpower, and…wait…the US President directly engages with the two chiefs…”

“Two chiefs?”

“Chief of Army Staff and Chief Executive and need I remind you that the two portfolios are not held by one man, that’s democracy for you…”

“Hybrid…”

“Shut up, it’s now evident that in the West it’s the deep state that has been taking decisions and that accounts for continuity in their foreign policy…”

“OK I concede that but for your information it’s the Field Marshal…”

“Oh in 2025 the UK government awarded Lord Richards the honour of Field Marshal but only after he retired, and he is a peer now…”

“Well, I fully endorse the decision of our chief executive to confer the award to a serving…”

“Me too!”

“That movement has nothing to do with…”

“Don’t be facetious. That’s not what I meant but anyway, when I was referring to competence or lack thereof I wasn’t referring to anyone in Pakistan. I was referring to a Dutch court that on the say so of the US, within 24 hours, changed the chairman and the board of directors of a semiconductor company, Nesperia, only to realise that the production of this company was in China…”

“Oh dear!”

“And China simply banned the export of this company’s output to Europe!”

“Heads must roll.”

“Hey Europe is on autopilot these days – those who blew up Nordstream pipeline that provided cheap Russian gas to Germany and which had allowed Germany to compete internationally, let’s not forget currently Germany is in a deindustrialisation phase because of that….”

“Yeah I hear Italy has refused to extradite the man accused, a Ukrainian fisherman to Germany though, Poland has asked Germany to go slow with the investigation which let’s be honest Germany wasn’t in a hurry to……”

“2025 is on its way out. Wonder what 2026 will bring for the West!”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Europe is on autopilot these days

Cottage industries and SMEs: PM ties industrial future to SME ecosystem growth

Iran, Afghanistan and Russia: SRO amended to smoothen mechanism for barter trade

Govt set to resume jewellery trade after months of delay

Q1 FDI dives 34pc to USD568.8m YoY

Industrial production boost: PM directs PD to craft comprehensive policy

Decisions on KE: Nepra issues determinations on review motions

OCAC seeks POL cargo clearance without bank guarantee

Industries: FPCCI urges govt to roll out incremental power package

Rs238.421bn mega sales tax fraud: FBR sacks officer over failure to conduct probe

26th Amendment case: Justice Amin asks whether only 16 judges could hear petitions

Read more stories