PARTLY FACETIOUS: Europe is on autopilot these days

“What do you reckon? Has the competence level changed dramatically or…”

“Well we beat the Indians in the four-day war while geopolitics has made us a very important country - we have a long term very close relationship with China, dating back from when China was not a superpower, and…wait…the US President directly engages with the two chiefs…”

“Two chiefs?”

“Chief of Army Staff and Chief Executive and need I remind you that the two portfolios are not held by one man, that’s democracy for you…”

“Hybrid…”

“Shut up, it’s now evident that in the West it’s the deep state that has been taking decisions and that accounts for continuity in their foreign policy…”

“OK I concede that but for your information it’s the Field Marshal…”

“Oh in 2025 the UK government awarded Lord Richards the honour of Field Marshal but only after he retired, and he is a peer now…”

“Well, I fully endorse the decision of our chief executive to confer the award to a serving…”

“Me too!”

“That movement has nothing to do with…”

“Don’t be facetious. That’s not what I meant but anyway, when I was referring to competence or lack thereof I wasn’t referring to anyone in Pakistan. I was referring to a Dutch court that on the say so of the US, within 24 hours, changed the chairman and the board of directors of a semiconductor company, Nesperia, only to realise that the production of this company was in China…”

“Oh dear!”

“And China simply banned the export of this company’s output to Europe!”

“Heads must roll.”

“Hey Europe is on autopilot these days – those who blew up Nordstream pipeline that provided cheap Russian gas to Germany and which had allowed Germany to compete internationally, let’s not forget currently Germany is in a deindustrialisation phase because of that….”

“Yeah I hear Italy has refused to extradite the man accused, a Ukrainian fisherman to Germany though, Poland has asked Germany to go slow with the investigation which let’s be honest Germany wasn’t in a hurry to……”

“2025 is on its way out. Wonder what 2026 will bring for the West!”

