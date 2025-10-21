BML 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
2025-10-21

Physical remand of TLP deputy chief extended

Recorder Report Published 21 Oct, 2025 06:11am

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday extended physical remand of TLP deputy chief, Zaheerul Hassan Shah till October 30, in a case of inciting people against the former Chief Justice Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa.

Earlier, the police produced the cleric before the court and sought further custody of the suspect.

The investigating officer said due to law and order situation, the voice matching and photogrammetric tests of the suspect could not be conducted.

The court allowed the request and extended the remand of the TLP leader till next hearing.

Qila Gujjar Singh police registered the case against the cleric. He is accused of delivering an inflammatory speech against then CJP Qazi Faez Isa at a protest outside Lahore Press Club.

