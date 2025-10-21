BML 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
BOP 39.41 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (9.99%)
CNERGY 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
CPHL 90.67 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.31%)
DCL 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 240.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.32%)
FCCL 57.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.12%)
FFL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.92%)
GCIL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.9%)
HUBC 220.87 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (1.31%)
KEL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.28%)
KOSM 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.56%)
MLCF 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.44%)
NBP 213.79 Increased By ▲ 8.41 (4.09%)
PAEL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.01%)
PIAHCLA 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.94%)
POWER 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (5.13%)
PPL 185.46 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.73%)
PREMA 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
PRL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.28%)
PTC 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.96%)
SNGP 129.13 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.83%)
SSGC 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.72%)
TELE 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (8.33%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.04%)
TREET 30.44 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (7.37%)
TRG 73.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.5%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 17,481 Increased By 311.9 (1.82%)
BR30 56,066 Increased By 1220.3 (2.22%)
KSE100 166,243 Increased By 2436.7 (1.49%)
KSE30 50,887 Increased By 762.8 (1.52%)
Oct 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-21

Apple nears USD4trn valuation as shares surge on strong iPhone 17 demand

Reuters Published 21 Oct, 2025 06:11am

NEW YORK: Apple shares surged to an all-time high on Monday, with the iPhone maker close to becoming the third company to hit a USD4 trillion market valuation as data showed strong momentum for the latest iPhone.

Data from research firm Counterpoint showed the iPhone 17 series outperformed its predecessor in early sales in China and the United States, with the newer models out-selling the iPhone 16 series by 14 percent during their first 10 days of availability in the two countries.

Apple shares jumped 4.2 percent to USD262.9, giving it a market capitalization of about USD3.9 trillion and making it the second most valuable company in the world after AI-chip giant Nvidia .

Over the weekend, Evercore ISI added the stock to its Tactical Outperform List as the brokerage expects Apple to beat market expectations for the current three-month period and issue upbeat forecasts for the December quarter.

“The recent launch of online orders in China may be a positive tailwind for the Dec-qtr, as initial delivery time data reflects stronger initial demand relative to other regions at launch,” Evercore ISI analysts wrote in a note.

Apple unveiled in September an upgraded line of new iPhones, including a slimmer iPhone Air, and held prices steady amid US tariff concerns.

“They rolled out the latest version of their iPhone and it’s doing much better than anticipated ... the demand trends for the company’s iPhones are now on the front foot,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth.

Apple shares had struggled earlier this year on concerns over tough competition in China and uncertainties around how the company would navigate high US tariffs on Asian economies such as China and India, its major manufacturing hubs.

However, the stock has risen modestly since early August after the company pledged USD100 billion in additional US investment, a move that could help it sidestep potential tariffs.

Apple

Comments

200 characters

Apple nears USD4trn valuation as shares surge on strong iPhone 17 demand

Cottage industries and SMEs: PM ties industrial future to SME ecosystem growth

Iran, Afghanistan and Russia: SRO amended to smoothen mechanism for barter trade

Govt set to resume jewellery trade after months of delay

Q1 FDI dives 34pc to USD568.8m YoY

Industrial production boost: PM directs PD to craft comprehensive policy

Decisions on KE: Nepra issues determinations on review motions

OCAC seeks POL cargo clearance without bank guarantee

Industries: FPCCI urges govt to roll out incremental power package

Rs238.421bn mega sales tax fraud: FBR sacks officer over failure to conduct probe

26th Amendment case: Justice Amin asks whether only 16 judges could hear petitions

Read more stories