China’s Communist Party begins major economic meetings

AFP Published 21 Oct, 2025 06:11am

BEIJING: China’s ruling Communist Party kicked off four days of closed-door meetings on Monday involving high-ranking officials in discussions on long-term economic planning, state media reported.

The talks come at an uncertain time for the world’s second-largest economy, beset by sluggish domestic spending, a protracted crisis in the property sector and a turbulent trade war with the United States.

Observers are closely watching the gathering of the Central Committee — an elite body composed of around 200 members and 170 alternates — for signs of the party’s core policy objectives.

It is the fourth time the committee has convened for a so-called “plenum” since it began its most recent term in 2022.

At the start of the meeting on Monday, President Xi Jinping delivered a work report and made remarks on proposals for the 15th five-year plan on economic and social development, state news agency Xinhua said.

That plan, which covers the period from next year until 2030, will be the key document shaping the pursuit of Xi’s — and the party’s — core aims, including technological self-sufficiency as well as economic and military might.

The plenum is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, after which authorities are expected to release a lengthy document summarising major outcomes.

The wide-ranging plan encompassing political, economic, social and environmental goals will then be approved in March by the legislature.

Official data showed on Monday that China’s economy expanded 4.8 percent year-on-year in the third quarter.

