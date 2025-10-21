Peace, not power, should define the next chapter of South Asia’s history

The clouds of confrontation are once again gathering over South Asia, and beneath them live more than 1.7 billion people who deserve peace, not peril. Pakistan, India, and Afghanistan share not only borders but destinies. Their histories are intertwined, and their futures depend on one another.

Yet once again, the region finds itself on the edge of tension, where a single miscalculation could undo years of progress and scar generations to come.

For Pakistan, this renewed turbulence is a troubling reminder of how fragile peace remains. After years of extending humanitarian aid, diplomatic goodwill, and repeated efforts to stabilize its western border, Pakistan now faces provocations from multiple fronts. These include renewed infiltration, political hostility, and the re-emergence of India’s covert involvement in Afghanistan through so-called technical and developmental offices. The same pattern seen before the regime change in Kabul appears to be resurfacing.

Despite Pakistan’s restraint and repeated attempts to address the situation through dialogue, matters deteriorated to a point where Pakistan was left with little choice but to respond through aerial strikes inside Afghan territory. It was not an act of aggression but a reluctant measure to protect its citizens and sovereignty.

At the same time, the recent four-day military standoff between India and Pakistan showed how quickly the situation can spiral out of control. That brief exchange, where both nuclear neighbors flexed their capabilities before stepping back, offered a chilling reminder of what the region could easily become. It was only through quiet diplomatic mediation by Washington and other international partners that the crisis was defused.

Yet, rather than reflect and recalibrate, India chose to exploit regional instability, reviving its old playbook of influence through Afghanistan instead of using its position to promote calm.

The irony is painful. South Asia has everything it needs to thrive. Fertile plains that can feed millions, mountains rich with minerals, vast reserves of salt, gas, and gemstones, and a young population ready to build. Yet it remains one of the least integrated regions in the world, held back not by scarcity but by mistrust. The scale of deprivation across the region is staggering.

In Pakistan, poverty affects over forty two percent of the population, nearly one hundred million people. Around 18.7 million remain unemployed, and literacy hovers between sixty and sixty three percent, with male literacy around seventy percent and female literacy near fifty percent. Malnutrition continues to haunt millions, with about twenty percent of citizens undernourished and a third of children under five stunted.

India, despite its economic size, tells a similar story. Roughly fifteen percent of Indians, about two hundred million people, live below the poverty line, and unemployment affects four and a half percent of its labour force, amounting to nearly sixty million individuals. While the literacy rate has improved to around seventy five percent, inequalities persist between urban and rural communities. About thirteen percent of Indians remain undernourished, and over a third of children under five suffer from stunted growth.

Afghanistan’s numbers are even more heartbreaking. With a population of about forty two million, more than seventy percent of Afghans live below or near the poverty line. The unemployment rate is estimated at fourteen percent, though underemployment affects nearly two-thirds of its workforce. Adult literacy stands at just thirty seven percent, with female literacy barely reaching twenty three percent.

Together, these figures paint a grim picture. Across Pakistan, India, and Afghanistan, nearly four hundred million people live in poverty, while tens of millions are without jobs or access to basic education. These are not abstract statistics. They represent families struggling to eat, children without schools, and youth without hope. Every time tension rises, resources shift from development to destruction, and the cost is measured not in money but in lost generations.

Amid these challenges, Pakistan’s approach has remained rooted in prudence. History shows that every military confrontation in South Asia leaves both sides weaker, not stronger. Whether it was the 2019 incident when Pakistan safely returned an Indian pilot within days, or the recent air standoff that ended through diplomacy, Pakistan’s conduct has reflected maturity and responsibility rather than provocation.

Pakistan’s foreign policy today continues to balance principle with pragmatism. The Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement with Saudi Arabia symbolizes not aggression but collective security, reflecting Pakistan’s intent to safeguard regional peace, not disturb it. Its balanced relations with the United States, China, Russia, and the Gulf states reinforce its role as a bridge in an increasingly divided world. Yet real strength does not lie in expanding arsenals but in expanding opportunities.

The greatest security risk to South Asia today is not external but internal: the poverty, illiteracy, and unemployment that erode the very fabric of stability.

What this region desperately needs is a reordering of priorities. Instead of diverting national resources toward political confrontation, each country must invest in its people, in education, health, job creation, and infrastructure. If even a small portion of state resources were redirected to schools, vocational centers, healthcare systems, and social safety nets, the transformation would be historic. The dividends of peace are far greater than the fleeting gains of power politics.

Joint initiatives in agriculture, mining, energy, and digital connectivity could turn South Asia into an engine of prosperity. Shared trade corridors, integrated water management, and collaborative climate projects could benefit millions on both sides of the border. The European Union, ASEAN, and the Gulf Cooperation Council have shown what can be achieved when nations choose dialogue over discord. There is no reason why South Asia, with its shared history, culture, and economic potential, cannot do the same.

The international community must also play a more proactive role, not merely as a mediator in times of crisis but as a partner in sustainable peacebuilding. Global powers should support regional economic cooperation rather than exploit divisions for strategic gain. For Afghanistan in particular, the world must ensure that its territory is not used as a base for proxy operations or militant networks.

Stability there is central to the security of Pakistan and indeed to the entire region. At the same time, South Asian leaders must recognize that their greatest obligation is to their own people. It is neither wise nor moral to allow poverty to persist while national resources are spent on rivalry. When millions remain malnourished, uneducated, and unemployed, the true measure of national strength cannot be in weapons or wealth; it must be in the well-being of citizens.

Pakistan has consistently shown prudence in moments of pressure, choosing dialogue over dominance. But restraint alone cannot carry the region forward.

India, Afghanistan, and Pakistan must collectively accept that sustainable peace will not emerge from old rhetoric or mistrust. It will come from cooperation, from economic integration, environmental stewardship, and human development. South Asia’s destiny will not be defined by its wars but by its willingness to rise above them. The next battle must not be fought over borders but over building opportunity.

Because when the dust finally settles, history will not remember who shouted the loudest, only who had the courage to build peace.

