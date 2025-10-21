BML 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.9%)
Sindh CM Murad approves ‘Karachi safe city project’ expansion

Recorder Report Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 09:32am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, while presiding over a meeting of the Karachi Safe City Project (Phase I), approved the proposed scope of Phase II and directed police departments and the Safe City Authority to significantly speed up implementation to ensure timely completion of this flagship public safety initiative.

The meeting was informed that the Phase-I of the video surveillance system, launched on May 31, 2024, is progressing on schedule for completion by November 30, 2025. This phase involves installing a modern, AI-enabled camera network, establishing command and control centres, and integrating law enforcement databases to bolster crime prevention, traffic management, and emergency response.

The progress achieved includes the installation of CCTV cameras, poles, Point of Presence (POP) sites, servers, and data storage infrastructure. Command and control rooms have been established, and the integration of analytical tools for facial recognition, vehicle tracking, and real-time monitoring is ongoing.

Home Minister said that currently 12 Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs) are deployed in the field, connected to the command centre to facilitate quicker ground responses.

The Chief Minister directed the Safe City Authority to develop network connectivity to ensure seamless data transmission and to integrate various law enforcement databases, such as criminal records, vehicle registrations, and NADRA data, to enable smart policing. He emphasised that there should be no compromise on the quality or deadlines for Phase I.

In reviewing the concept plan for Phase II, the meeting was told that the expansion will significantly widen surveillance coverage to additional areas of Karachi, including high-risk, commercial, and residential zones.

The main features of Phase II include deployment of 4,750 cameras, upgrade of 1,750 existing cameras, while 3,000 new cameras, including Intelligent Traffic System (ITS) cameras to support e-Challan (TRACS) will be installed.

The coverage of surveillance will be extended to Districts South (including DHA hotspots), East, and Malir.

The S4 system will be integrated with the Safe City platform, with its infrastructure upgraded to match Safe City standards. The Command & Control Centre at CPO Karachi will be expanded to manage up to 6,000 cameras, and the existing Data Centre will be upgraded. Two Regional Command Centres will be established by upgrading existing control rooms at the DIGP South office and Civic Centre, serving the South and East districts, respectively.

