London stocks rise on boost from defence, mining stocks

Reuters Published October 20, 2025

UK’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose on Monday, led by gains in defence and mining stocks as easing trade tensions lifted risk appetite, while homebuilder shares slid following a survey indicating stagnant housing prices.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.6% to 9,412.71 points, having dropped 0.9% the previous session. The mid-cap focused FTSE 250 rose 0.4%.

Global risk appetite was buoyed by easing investor concerns over the stability of regional banks, turning focus to a wave of corporate earnings and a closely watched inflation report this week.

The index of aerospace and defence stocks advanced 2%, tracking European peers. Babcock and Rolls-Royce rose 2.3% and 2.6%, respectively, and were among the top performers in the FTSE 100.

The index of precious metal miners rose 1.5%, as gold prices edged higher.

The banks index gained 0.7%, recovering after concerns about credit quality in U.S. regional banks caused a global selloff in the financial sector.

However, the homebuilders index lost 1.2%, with Persimmon down 1.5%, leading losses on FTSE 100. A survey by property website Rightmove showed the asking prices for British homes rose only 0.3% in the four weeks ending October 11, which is below the seasonal average.

House prices in Britain typically pick up in the autumn before a Christmas lull.

The retailers index ended down nearly 1.5%after B&M slumped nearly 22%, its worst one-day decline on record, after the discount retailer cut its full-year forecast over an accounting error, and announced the resignation of CFO Mike Schmidt.

Among individual stocks, Secure Trust Bank slipped 2.3% after the company said it would need to raise its provision by about 16 million pounds ($21.5 million) to a total of 21 million pounds for compensating customers of the motor financing mis-selling scandal.

